Player gets a super rare PlayStation 2 from his father-in-law. This model was attached to the TV

Over the years, with each new PlayStation generation, Sony has released some unique and sometimes even quirky versions of their consoles. One such device ended up in the hands of a certain gamer. A while back, someone online showed off a unique PlayStation 2 he got for free. This version of the console is not a standalone device, as it was built into an LCD TV. What's interesting, the TV-console went on sale a few years after the launch of the PS3.

Player got a rare PS2 with a TV for free

One of Sony's most interesting experiments appeared unexpectedly, in 2010 and exclusively in the UK. The console was pretty interesting, especially because of its release date. Back in 2010, we were already 3-4 years past the launch of the PlayStation 3 (depending on where you were), and then out of nowhere, Sony dropped a new version of the PlayStation 2.

Source: u/heavysteelbolls; Reddit

The console is the main element of the Bravia KDL-22PX300 TV base, and this is exactly the device that one of the gamers got his hands on. On the r/ps2 subreddit, heavysteelbolls boasted that he got the device for free from his father-in-law, who had previously received it from a friend. The TV with the PlayStation 2 was just gathering dust, and heavysteelbolls ended up getting it.

Although some commenters suggested that the Sony Bravia KDL-22PX300 is worth selling, the gamer replied that he has no plans to do so because he wants to catch up on the generation he missed.

I have no need for money and I am well enough off that I would rather keep it and enjoy the experience. I'm a young adult who never had the chance to experience the PS2, only PS3 and anything above.

Unfortunately, heavysteelbolls didn't write later whether the console works and what his impressions are regarding PlayStation 2 games. Having that kind of feedback would be helpful because the device looked good, so in theory, everything should work fine. This year marks 25 years since the launch of the PS2, and the console has ultimately sold around 160 million units, as confirmed by Sony last year.