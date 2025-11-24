„I’m at a loss for words. It all happened far too suddenly.” Hideo Kojima says his goodbyes to Udo Kier, an actor from Red Alert 2 and the upcoming OD

Legendary actor Udo Kier, known to gamers for Command & Conquer: Red Alert 2, has passed away, and one of those mourning him is Hideo Kojima. Both artists worked together on OD.
Yesterday, German actor Udo Kier passed away in a hospital in Palm Springs. He was 81 years old. He's done a ton of work – he's been in over 200 movies, including almost every project directed by Lars Van Trier.
Udo Kier also appeared in several games. Most notably, he played the role of Yuri in Command & Conquer: Red Alert 2 and its expansion Yuri's Revenge. He also lent his voice to Dr. Peter Straub in Call of Duty: WWII. The actor was also involved in recordings for OD, a horror project by Hideo Kojima. The Japanese director posted a message on X, bidding farewell to the actor.
I’m at a loss for words. It all happened far too suddenly.
Because of the strike, we weren’t able to shoot OD for a long time, and we were forced to reschedule to next year. Even during that time, Udo and I exchanged emails frequently. We stayed in close contact. When we met in Milan at the end of September, he told me how much he was looking forward to the shoot starting up again next year. He was full of energy then too, making me laugh with his usual "Udo-isms."
I still can't believe this.
Udo wasn't just an actor. He was truly an "icon" of his time. We've lost a great "icon." There will never be another like him.
Udo, rest in peace. I will never forget you.
0
Author: Adrian Werner
A true veteran of the Gamepressure newsroom, writing continuously since 2009 and still not having enough. He caught the gaming bug thanks to playing on his friend's ZX Spectrum. Then he switched to his own Commodore 64, and after a short adventure with 16-bit consoles, he forever entrusted his heart to PC games. A fan of niche productions, especially adventure games, RPGs and games of the immersive sim genre, as well as a mod enthusiast. Apart from games, he devourers stories in every form - books, series, movies, and comics.
In 2025, this anime dominated Netflix. Here's the secret to its popularity
„It depresses me.” Benedict Cumberbatch is afraid of AI and believes that because of it „we are in danger”
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily
Can’t crack “roast turkey to serve to guests” in Cookie Jam? Here’s a little help
Aspiration Talents choice explained. Which perk you should pick