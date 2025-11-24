In 2025, this anime dominated Netflix. Here's the secret to its popularity

Dandadan quickly became a hit on Netflix in 2024 with its first season, and the second one really cemented its spot as one of the most popular anime on the streaming giant. The hit series captivated audiences with its crazy humor and equally quirky adventures of its likable characters.

Abby Trott, who voices Momo, the main character in the English version of the anime, decided to speak about the secret to Dandadan's success. According to her, the series got a lot of buzz because of its opening song Otonoke by Creepy Nuts, which went viral. Thanks to the popularity of the video and song, a lot of people around the world heard about Dandadan for the first time and got curious about it, which really helped the anime reach a new audience.

There are a few factors. First, it's such a unique blend of genres — action, romance, comedy, sci-fi, paranormal. There's something for everyone. And then there’s that opening theme — Otonoke by Creepy Nuts. That song blew up overnight! People were posting edits and memes about it everywhere. The lyrics were written specifically for the anime, full of references and Easter eggs. It's like a pop culture explosion — even if you hadn't heard of Dandadan before, that song made you curious.

On YouTube alone, the opening shared on Crunchyroll's channel has been viewed 74 million times, while the music video uploaded by Creepy Nuts has been viewed 88 million times, and a video referencing Dandadan has been watched 32 million times.

This is a very popular opening that got a lot of buzz even before the anime itself came out, and it really helped promote the show. Online, there were all sorts of remixes, reactions, and videos that helped the top content spread, especially among young people who are active on social media.

Since then, Dandadan has enjoyed great popularity. The opening grabbed people's attention, but what really kept them hooked on the anime was the exciting story, humor, likable characters, and the relationships between them. Although Dandadan is a shonen, it doesn't focus solely on fights but also on the lives of teenagers, their everyday problems, and the bonds between them, which is a big pro of this series.