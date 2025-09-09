Will the biggest Western epic of our time be scrapped halfway through? Mammoth project to continue on one condition only

Thirty-seven years ago, Kevin Costner came up with an idea for a film saga inspired by the true history of America's Old West. This idea developed into a plan to make a series of four movies that would tell a story spanning 12 years. In 2022, he began work on the first installment, titled Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1, and a year later, work began on Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 2.

Costner didn't wait, and both films were released in 2024, less than three months apart. Unfortunately, due to the fact that the Chapter 1 was a box office disappointment, the theatrical release of Chapter 2 was postponed indefinitely until further notice. The film was released exclusively at festivals in Venice and Santa Barbara. As a result, work on Chapter 3 was also suspended.

But Costner isn’t giving up and wants to finish the saga, as he confessed in 2024 during the Venice Film Festival, saying, “I don't know how I'm gonna make 3 right now, but I'm gonna make it.”

Now, Sam Worthington, one of the stars of the series, has returned to the subject of Horizon (via Filmstarts). The actor revealed that, in fact, returning to the set and continuing the story depends on only one thing — audience interest.

That was Costner’s passion project — he’d been working on it for 10 years. It all comes down to whether the audience connects. The passion is always there, but sometimes it’s just about whether it’s the right time for people to embrace it.

This means that, for now, the future of Costner's work remains uncertain. If viewers want to see it, perhaps the filmmaker will be able to finish this great western and share it with the world. One movie is still awaiting release, and work on the next has been partially completed and now needs to be finished. For now, however, there is no positive news about the future of Horizon, and everyone is waiting. It is possible that the Western epic will ultimately be scrapped halfway through.