How to defeat Phantom in Hollow Knight: Silksong? The key is to be on the move

The text contains spoilers regarding the ending of the first act of Hollow Knight: Silksong.

As befits a metroidvania, Hollow Knight: Silksong gives the player a lot of freedom in exploration. Your main goal during the first act of the game is to reach the Citadel, a huge area at the very top of the Pharloom kingdom. Your expedition will eventually lead you to the doors of the Citadel, guarded by the demanding boss, Last Judge. If, however, you feel like licking some walls and visiting a few optional locations, you can head to Exhaust Organ - a secret, back entrance to the Citadel, which is guarded by a completely different boss. In this text, we described how to defeat Phantom and included a video showing a successful fight with this boss.

You can find more useful information in our short guide:

How to defeat Phantom?

Prepare for a very long battle when facing Phantom. The boss is very fast and mobile, and the stops between her attacks are very short. For this reason, you will most often be able to attack once - you will not have time for longer combos. Reaper Crest works great in the fight against Phantom, giving you slower attacks with a longer range and generating additional silk right after healing. Additionally, we recommend acquiring the Silkspear skill, which allows you to deal high damage from a safe distance. Starting the fight, stick to the right wall - when Phantom appears in the arena, she will be accompanied by a pillar of steam that deals damage.

Phantom has four attacks, between which there are almost no stops. Her basic attack is a series of three stabs with a needle - you can run away or jump over the attack. Her second attack is a needle throw, horizontally if she is standing on the ground or directly at you if she is in the air. The needle will hang in the air for a moment, after which the boss will leap towards it - touching the weapon or the boss inflicts damage. The third attack is a counter - if the boss raises the weapon and it flashes, do not attack her. If you attack her, she will parry you and perform a powerful counterattack. Jump over it if you are on the ground or drop to the ground if you are in the air. The last attack is teleportation to the ceiling and a strike from above dealing area damage. When the floor shines, run to the side.

To defeat the boss, you must be on the move at all times and run away from her. Phantom is very aggressive and will not leave you alone even for a moment, constantly chasing you. Run away from her by sprinting, run under her when she jumps into the air, and bounce off the walls to jump over her. When Phantom finishes one of her attacks, you can launch a very quick counterattack (preferably a single blow from the air or a sprint attack) and run away again. The good news is that attacks and needle throws only deal one point of damage. So you can afford to make a lot of mistakes. Only heal if it's safe to do that - it's best to do it right after avoiding Phantom's attack, sacrificing the chance to deal damage in order to heal instead.

At the end of the fight, Phantom will use an air attack five times in a row. However, the fight is not divided into phases - she fights the same way throughout the entire fight. Eventually, the screen will turn black, and after a quick, automatic exchange of blows, Hornet and Phantom will leap towards each other one last time. Then press the special attack button to use the newly mastered skill by Hornet and parry Phantom's attack, killing her with a quick counter and ending the fight.

What are the rewards for defeating Phantom?

For defeating Phantom, you will receive a new special attack - Cross Stitch. Hornet can spend a bit of silk to momentarily assume a defensive stance. If an opponent hits you while in a defensive stance, you will immediately launch a powerful counterattack. By defeating Phantom, you also unlock the path to the Citadel and to the second act. By using this back path, you will quickly come across Memory Locket and a fast travel point, which, after spending 120 Rosaries, will give you the ability to travel freely between the Citadel and the rest of Pharloom.

See also: