„It's just a 30-hour tutorial.” Father of a Steam's hit challenges most modern RPGs

There is no shortage of RPG genre fans among us. Some of them will probably readily agree with the recent words of Poncle's director, Luka Galante, who is responsible for creating the highly rated Vampire Survivors. The developer pointed out an interesting aspect of modern RPGs - that the real fun often starts after finishing the main story, which they call the "30-hour tutorial."

In recent years, many roguelike games have emerged. For example, Windblown, which is attracting considerable interest in Early Access, is what Galante specializes in. As the developer himself noted in a conversation with GamesRadar, big AAA games often end at the moment when the player fully masters their mechanics.

I am a fan of RPG and jRPG games. There's been some big AAA RPGs that came out in the past few years where I felt I was truly having fun with the combat of these RPGs only when I reached the end. I felt like playing 30 hours of story mode was actually the tutorial for the game. And then when I finally started to have fun with all the different skills and abilities, the game suddenly ends.

To keep hardcore fans engaged, game studios are adding new content with roguelike elements to the gameplay. For example, we can mention the Valhalla expansion for God of War: Ragnarok or The Last of Us: Part II Remastered with the "No Return" mode.

Even though roguelike games are still mainly popular in the indie game scene, they are increasingly making their mark in big-budget hits, which is great news for the creator of Vampire Survivors. Let's not forget that in less than three years, this game has received over 250,000 reviews on Steam, with a whopping 98% of them being positive.

"I see a lot of publishers I don't like"

Galante also spoke out about publishers and movements that are made just to "squeeze" more money out of players. As we can easily guess, they don't evoke positive thoughts in him.

I see a lot of publishers I don't like. And I think that's my way to define what a good publisher should be, probably. I see a lot of publishers that try to exploit the platforms just to make money, basically, because the video game industry is very obviously an industry that makes a lot of money. There is a lot of money to make. I see that these publishers will try and just exploit platforms for money. Put out games that are incomplete or in early access that actually never get completed, games that are put out there and left to die, basically. Does not make money, left in a broken state, and so on. So my point of view for what a publisher should do is, first of all, make genuine games, genuine products, something that has some real value, and then understand that not everything can be a breakout hit. For me, it's very important that we keep supporting games post-launch, regardless of how the game would go, just because once you put the game out there, you have an audience, and as big or small as it is that audience deserves to be treated fairly. So post-launch support is definitely a big thing from my point of view that publishers should be able to offer.

This is all the more significant because Galante himself is involved in the publishing business as part of Poncle (the company helped to publish independent Kill the Brickman by Doonutsaur and Berserk or Die by Nao Games). He also doesn't hide the fact that they are where they are thanks to Vampire Survivors.

Basically, we got very lucky with Vampire Survivors. The game has been so successful that – we definitely made some mistakes when it comes to putting the game out there, but we learned a lot, and wanted to try to sort of share what we learned with other indies. It was a way to try and give something back to the indie community, share the luck.

Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!