Fans completed Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy by themselves with Sphinx and the Shadow of Set mod

Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy is probably not a title most players remember. This 3D platformer debuted in 2003 on PlayStation 2, Xbox, and GameCube, and fourteen years later received a slightly updated PC port. Unfortunately, the PC release came with plenty of issues that the developers never fixed. A group of fans decided to take matters into their own hands and have been working for the past six years on a modification called Sphinx and the Shadow of Set.

The project fixes virtually all the flaws found in the PC version of the game. But the authors didn’t stop there. The original console release was heavily cut down. It was initially meant to be a much larger production, but the developers didn’t have enough time to realize their ambitions and had to cut a lot of unfinished content before launch. The mod Sphinx and the Shadow of Set restores this content, based on what was discovered in the game’s files and in preserved development materials.

As a result, with the modification the game gains an entirely new region in the underwater city, the Sakkara jungle, the northern and southern parts of Abydos, the Uruk fortress, additional caves in Heliopolis, as well as two extra levels. In practice, this means hours of extra content, all recreated in a quality that matches the base version of the game.

Thanks to Sphinx and the Shadow of Set, this 3D platformer finally realizes its full potential, making the mod a must-have for anyone who wants to play Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy today.