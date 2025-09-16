Frangible is the strangest weapon in Borderlands 4. No one knows what it does

Looter shooters, such as the Borderlands series, feature many legendary weapons and items that can significantly change gameplay. The latest installment in the franchise, Borderlands 4 is no different, with a large number of destructive guns. They can be obtained in various ways, either by opening golden chests or by defeating bosses such as Sidney Pointylegs. Sometimes, however, a weapon, despite being one of the rarest, is not very useful and can be considered more of a meme created by the developers. Frangible is a perfect example.

Why Frangible is the most "unique" weapon in Borderlands 4

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to play a game without inflicting damage? We're not talking about games that specifically prevent you from hurting enemies, such as horror games. Can you imagine completing the Dark Souls series that way? It sounds like a really big challenge (not that we're trying to tempt you), which few people would dare to take on.

But what if we told you a weapon in Borderlands 4 allows you for just that? Yes, this is no joke, we're talking about Frangible. Although it would be an exaggeration to say that it does not deal any damage. Its stats show that it has no DPS, but it can inflict so little that it can’t pose a threat.

Would you like to stay updated with news and interesting facts from the gaming world? In that case, join our community on Google News and follow us.

What's more, this legendary submachine gun doesn't even have a description. It's a truly unusual weapon. It's also unique in that it has parts from different producers, which doesn't happen very often. Some players suggest that it's a meme weapon that has no real use and is only good for trolling other players.

Perhaps, over time, the Borderlands 4 community will discover other uses for this SMG. For now, however, basically all weapons will be more useful than the Frangible. Nevertheless, it could be a great weapon for interesting challenges. Can you imagine completing the game using only this gun? We can't wait for someone to achieve it!