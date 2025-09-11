Assassin's Creed: Shadows gets 1.1.1 update. Ubisoft has announced the price of the Claws of Awaji DLC and its story requirements

Assassin's Creed: Shadows will receive its first major expansion in just a few days. The Claws of Awaji DLC will debut on September 16 at 05:00 AM PT / 08:00 AM ET/12:00 PM UTC/09:00PM JST, offering a new adventure for Naoe and Yasuke. On this occasion, Ubisoft has prepared an overview for players with essential information.

The DLC will transport players to the mysterious island of Awaji, where the heroes will face a new faction - Sanzoku Ippa - and search for a lost artifact. Ubisoft promises over 10 hours of new narrative content, full of ambushes, traps, and brutal clashes.

The most important new elements of the expansion are:

region - Awaji Island; weapon - bo staff (also available in a free quest for everyone); unique armors, weapons and legendary versions with engravings; additional skills and abilities for Naoe and Yasuke; side activities and rewards.

To start the adventure, players will have to complete the main storylines of Naoe and Yasuke, as well as the "Out of the Shadows" quest. After this, Hanzo's contact will appear in the hideout in Settsu, who will lead the heroes to the expansion.

Source: Ubisoft.

The developers emphasize that the expansion will be available on all platforms for 25 dollars. All who pre-ordered the game will receive the DLC for free.

Update 1.1.1 - finally concrete information

Equally important is that the developers finally spoke up about the long-awaited update. In the July announcement, they promised a patch "at the beginning of September". The 1.1.1 update is now available for download.

Here are the new features introduced to the game with the 1.1.1 update:

"Go with the Bo" free story mission - meeting with the bo master, unlocking a new weapon for Naoe; raising the maximum level to 100 - more character development options; expansion of the hideout - 20 new building upgrades and 3 additional base levels; time change - the ability to meditate and fast-forward the time of day by 6 hours; scouts and map - revealing hideouts and clearing the map from fog after synchronizing the viewpoint; new equipment qualities - further gear upgrades; "Sanctuary" project in the center of Animus - equipment inspired by the adventures of Ezio Auditore da Firenze and additional rewards; anomalies available on Awaji Island (for the DLC owners).

In addition to this, the patch fixes many errors - from crashes during cut-scenes, through problems with animations, to non-working skills or incorrect balance in Nightmare mode.

Source: Ubisoft.

Users of individual platforms should prepare for a quite large file to download: