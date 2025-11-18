What's killing new games? Ubisoft has a simple answer: „Players are playing less, but longer”

Ubisoft has announced that it expects a decline in revenue in the current fiscal year. The company pointed to the growing popularity of f2p games and subscriptions as the cause.
The British publishing branch of Ubisoft has submitted a report for the fiscal year ending in March 2025. The report mentioned a drop in revenue this financial year and pointed out a few reasons why that's happening.
According to Ubisoft, the traditional model of selling games for $50-60 is becoming increasingly unpopular. Instead, subscriptions like Game Pass and constantly updated live service games, especially those using a free-to-play model, are becoming more important.
The report says that players are mostly sticking to a few top games, ignoring all the other new ones that come out in the usual way. As a result, consumers are playing fewer games but spending more time on them.
Consumers are playing fewer games, playing them for longer, and as a result, outside of a few notable exceptions, many new games are struggling to stand out and achieve the sales they may once have had. [...] the market is more volatile and the potential for any specific title less predictable as a result.
All this led to a prediction that Ubisoft will end the fiscal year 2026 with a drop in revenue.
If you have been following reports about the French company, this information might not be a big surprise to you. Ubisoft's finances haven't been great for a while, which eventually led to them setting up a subsidiary where Tencent owns a big chunk. In the meantime, there have been layoffs, and yesterday, a rumor about the company's acquisition also surfaced. A few days ago, an important report was delayed, and stock trading was halted.
Ubisoft's statements align with information provided by analysts. Mat Piscatella recently mentioned that most players only buy one or two new games a year, while more and more people are switching to free-to-play games. Moreover, according to data, young players prefer mobile gaming over traditional gameplay on consoles or PCs.
Author: Martin Bukowski
Graduate of Electronics and Telecommunications at the Gdańsk University of Technology, who decided to dedicate his life to video games. In his childhood, he would get lost in the Gothic's Valley of Mines and "grind for gold" in League of Legends. Twenty years later, games still entertain him just as much. Today, he considers the Persona series and soulslike titles from From Software as his favorite games. He avoids consoles, and a special place in his heart is reserved for PC. In his spare time, he works as a translator, is creating his first game, or spends time watching movies and series (mainly animated ones).
