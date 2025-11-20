Another Assassin's Creed on the horizon. Ubisoft Quebec job ads leave no illusions

Ubisoft Quebec, developers of Assassin's Creed: Shadows, are working on the next installment of the series. New job offers point to this.

Another Assassin's Creed on the horizon. Ubisoft Quebec job ads leave no illusions

Even though things haven't been going great for Ubisoft lately and they think traditional games are losing their charm, they're not planning to ditch their flagship brand anytime soon. The Quebec branch just posted two new job openings related to the Assassin’s Creed series.

A new Assassin’s Creed on the horizon

It's probably a brand new installment since Ubisoft Quebec is the team behind the recently released Shadows. We can certainly exclude Assassin’s Creed: Hexe, as that game is being handled by Ubisoft Montreal, the creators of AC: Valhalla, Origins, and Black Flag, among others.

Unfortunately, the job listings don't give away anything about the next project. However, Ubisoft is looking for experienced employees for high-level positions who will lead entire teams.

  1. The first job is for an animation director who will "define how characters, environments, and objects move in a coherent and immersive world."
  2. The second sought-after employee is a technical director for characters, who will be responsible for "the technical quality and consistency of character models."

It's worth mentioning the other Assassin's Creed games that the Quebec team has worked on so far. Besides the mentioned Shadows, they also have Odyssey and Syndicate to their credit. This fact alone has been enough for some players to be hesitant about another installment from this team.

I really wish Quebec would stop making games from the AC series. I think they can make a great game, just not a great Assassin's Creed.

I don't have much faith in Quebec right now; Mirage has completely overshadowed Shadows for me. I hope the next installment will be successful, but we'll see...

Author: Martin Bukowski

Graduate of Electronics and Telecommunications at the Gdańsk University of Technology, who decided to dedicate his life to video games. In his childhood, he would get lost in the Gothic's Valley of Mines and "grind for gold" in League of Legends. Twenty years later, games still entertain him just as much. Today, he considers the Persona series and soulslike titles from From Software as his favorite games. He avoids consoles, and a special place in his heart is reserved for PC. In his spare time, he works as a translator, is creating his first game, or spends time watching movies and series (mainly animated ones).

