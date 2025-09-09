Say goodbye to double jump exploit in Silksong. The new patch removes the float override input when using the Faydown Cloak
The Faydown Cloak in Silksong is getting a tweak. That means no more extra hang time to nail the perfect double jump and land on tricky spots.
Well, we all saw this coming. Silksong launched with a bang, hitting over half a million concurrent players on Steam within just a few hours, at least once the platform stopped crashing, which happened on pretty much every gaming service that day. What we didn’t see coming, though, was just how brutal the difficulty would be (check out our starting tips if you’re struggling). But today, Team Cherry announced an upcoming patch that’ll balance things out, fix some of the most frustrating bugs, and, unfortunately, remove one exploit.
Double jump will never be the same again
The post-release patch (1.0.28470) is mostly about squashing bugs, with a few small tweaks to early-game balance, like finally making some early bosses a bit easier. But there’s also one big downside: the patch removes the float override input once you have the Faydown Cloak.
That means no more mid-air hovering to nail that perfect double jump and reach challenging areas. It was fun while it lasted. And for anyone who hasn’t gotten that far yet, normally, the Faydown Cloak lets Hornet double jump or slam downward in Silksong. With the float exploit, we could hover briefly in mid-air by pressing down + jump at the right time. This allowed for extended access, letting you land tricky jumps, chain attacks more easily, or avoid hazards.
Now it’s gone, or at least it will be once the patch goes live next week. PC players can try the new version early via the public-beta branch on Steam or GOG.
So if you loved that exploit, there’s still some time to enjoy it. Sure, it’s not what the developers intended, but let’s be honest, some exploits are just plain fun. We’re not talking about item duplication or infinite gold like in Diablo II or Baldur’s Gate. And it’s definitely not on the level of Doom’s legendary rocket jump – it’s just a handy way to make that double jump easier. Soon enough, though, we’ll get a taste of how much harder the game really is.
Here are all the patch notes:
- Fixed situation where players could remain cloakless after Slab escape sequence (yeah, that “naked mod” is fake. Hornet actually loses her dress in the game).
- Fixed wish Infestation Operation often not being completable during the late game.
- Fixed wish Beast in the Bells not being completable when Bell Beast is summoned at the Bilewater Bellway during the late game.
- Fixed getting stuck floating after down-bouncing on certain projectiles.
- Fixed courier deliveries sometimes being inaccessible in Act 3.
- Fixed craft bind behaving incorrectly when in memories.
- Fixed Lace tool deflect soft-lock at start of battle in Deep Docks.
- Fixed Silk Snippers in Chapel of the Reaper sometimes getting stuck out of bounds.
- Fixed Claw Mirrors leaving Hornet inverted if taking damage during a specific moment while binding.
- Fixed Snitch Pick not giving rosaries and shell shards as intended.
- Removed float override input (down + jump, after player has Faydown Cloak).
- Slight difficulty reduction in early game bosses Moorwing and Sister Splinter.
- Reduction in damage from Sandcarvers.
- Slight increase in pea pod collider scale.
- Slight reduction in mid-game Bellway and Bell Bench prices.
- Slight increase in rosary rewards from relics and psalm cylinders.
- Increase in rosary rewards for courier deliveries.
- Various additional fixes and tweaks.
Hollow Knight: Silksong
September 4, 2025