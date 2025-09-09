Say goodbye to double jump exploit in Silksong. The new patch removes the float override input when using the Faydown Cloak

Well, we all saw this coming. Silksong launched with a bang, hitting over half a million concurrent players on Steam within just a few hours, at least once the platform stopped crashing, which happened on pretty much every gaming service that day. What we didn’t see coming, though, was just how brutal the difficulty would be (check out our starting tips if you’re struggling). But today, Team Cherry announced an upcoming patch that’ll balance things out, fix some of the most frustrating bugs, and, unfortunately, remove one exploit.

Double jump will never be the same again

The post-release patch (1.0.28470) is mostly about squashing bugs, with a few small tweaks to early-game balance, like finally making some early bosses a bit easier. But there’s also one big downside: the patch removes the float override input once you have the Faydown Cloak.

Source: Hollow Knight: Silksong; Developer: Team Cherry

That means no more mid-air hovering to nail that perfect double jump and reach challenging areas. It was fun while it lasted. And for anyone who hasn’t gotten that far yet, normally, the Faydown Cloak lets Hornet double jump or slam downward in Silksong. With the float exploit, we could hover briefly in mid-air by pressing down + jump at the right time. This allowed for extended access, letting you land tricky jumps, chain attacks more easily, or avoid hazards.

Now it’s gone, or at least it will be once the patch goes live next week. PC players can try the new version early via the public-beta branch on Steam or GOG.

So if you loved that exploit, there’s still some time to enjoy it. Sure, it’s not what the developers intended, but let’s be honest, some exploits are just plain fun. We’re not talking about item duplication or infinite gold like in Diablo II or Baldur’s Gate. And it’s definitely not on the level of Doom’s legendary rocket jump – it’s just a handy way to make that double jump easier. Soon enough, though, we’ll get a taste of how much harder the game really is.

Here are all the patch notes: