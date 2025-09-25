Limbus Company and Arknights collab is a huge success. The game triples its player count overnight thanks to Pilgrimage of Compassion

Limbus Company is a free to play gacha that expands the unique world created by ProjectMoon, which we know from their previous games Lobotomy Corporation and Library of Ruina. Over 2 years since its release, the production gathered a substantial group of fans. However, the peak of its popularity is right now, the game triples its player charts (via SteamDB), reaching 124,000 concurrent players. It is thanks to the newest event called Pilgrimage of Compassion and the time-limited collab with Arknights.

Novelties in Limbus Company and Arknights – General information

Event lasts until October 23 (Korea Standard Time), it will end before scheduled update. To unlock the event, you must clear the main story 0-4. The story featured in Pilgrimage of Compassion takes place after Chapter 8.5: Spring Cultivation. So, beware as you might encounter spoilers from the earlier plot events. The unique currency was introduced – Sea Terror Sample – you can exchange it for rewards. There are 4 new EGOs inspired by characters from Arknights.

If you want to learn about the event in even greater detail, feel free to see event’s description provided by developers.

New EGOs in Pilgrimage of Compassion, Limbus Company and Arknights collab

Important

Keep in mind that new EGOs are available only until the end of the event, October 23 at 6:00 KST. Unbrilliant Glory Gregor, Command: Meltdown Faust and To Remain Oneself Hong Lu are featured only in the new EGO Target Extraction (Pilgrimage of Compassion). Tidal Elegy Ishmael, on the other hand, is the Event Reward for the new time-limited content.

Tidal Elegy Ishmael

This EGO is inspired by Skadi from Arknights.

Tidal Elegy Ishmael.Source: ProjectMoon via Steam.

Command: Meltdown Faust

This EGO is inspired by Kal’tsit and Monst3r from Arknights.

Command: Meltdown Faust.Source: ProjectMoon via Steam.

To Remain Oneself Hong Lu

This EGO is inspired by Ling from Arknights.

To Remain Oneself Hong Lu.Source: ProjectMoon via Steam.

Unbrilliant Glory Gregor

This EGO is inspired by Mlynar from Arknights.

Unbrilliant Glory Gregor.Source: ProjectMoon via Steam.