Slime Rancher 2 is finally with us in 1.0 version. While some people are still looking for a way to unlock a Drone, others are already looking for the new Hyper Slime. If you are one of them, you are in a good place, as we will tell you how to get one… or even more than one. It is a long trip, though.

How to find new Hyper Slime in Slime Rancher 2

Make sure to have 1 Hunter Plort and 6 Radiant Projectors. Once you have everything, you can go on the adventure. Go to the area marked on the map, it is in Grey Labyrinth. Just outside the lava area.

Start here.Source: Slime Rancher 2, developer: Monomi Park.

Now, go in the direction of the tower to your right and climb the stairs presented below.

Climb the stairs here.Source: Slime Rancher 2, developer: Monomi Park.

Here, you will have to solve the first Radiant Door puzzle. Go to the top of the tower and direct the light beam to the glowing crystal. Use 3 Radiant Projectors to do that. Once you manage to solve the puzzle, the door below will open. Go through it. Now, you will see large pillars. Once again you need to direct the beam to the orb (it is on the pillar closest to the door). Just put Radiant Projectors on each of the pillars, to direct the light to the crystal. Go through the door, and using geysers, climb to the top of the location and reach the door there.

You need to reach the door.Source: Slime Rancher 2, developer: Monomi Park.

Now, go through the corridors to the point when you reach an open area with a pond and columns in the middle. Here, go right. You will not go far, as the road is blocked by a closed door. This is the place where you must use a Hunter Plort.

