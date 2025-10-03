Looking for “Place where pumpkins grow or clothing repair” in Cookie Jam? Here’s the correct answer

Another weekend has started, which means it’s time for a new batch of Cookie Jam hints in the Buzzwords challenge. We kicked things off with a food-related clue: “A thick soup.” But now we’re stepping out of the kitchen and looking for: “Place where pumpkins grow or clothing repair.” If you don’t know what the answer is, here’s a little help.

Answer to “Place where pumpkins grow or clothing repair” in Cookie Jam

This Cookie Jam clue is a real celebration of the Halloween season, at least the first part. But without further ado:

Place where pumpkins grow or clothing repair – Patch

The answer “patch” perfectly fits this clue because it cleverly ties together both parts of the hint. The first part, “Place where pumpkins grow,” refers to a pumpkin patch, which is a common term for a field where pumpkins are cultivated. The second part, “clothing repair,” also relates directly to the word patch, as worn or torn clothing is often fixed by sewing on a patch. By connecting these two different contexts, the single word “patch” satisfies the entire clue, demonstrating the double-meaning wordplay that Buzzwords often uses.

Answer to “The season after summer” in Cookie Jam

If you’re also having problems with the next hint in Cookie Jam, here’s a quick answer for you: Autumn. It’s an easy one, but it’s always good to make sure you get it right

