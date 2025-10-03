Ghost of Yotei interactive map. Find every shrine, altar, and boss fight in Ezo with our help

After five years, Ghost of Yotei, the sequel to Ghost of Tsushima, has finally been released. Reviews are great, including Gamepressure’s Giancarlo Saldana, who wrote in their review: “Although it’s a sequel to Ghost of Tsushima, Ghost of Yotei is a standalone story built on the foundation of the original, offering a more fun, engaging, and cinematic experience.” As this is an open world game, there is a long list of areas to explore, collectibles to find, and secrets to uncover. Our guide will help you answer common questions about fast travel and how to heal, but our interactive map will be a perfect tool to make sure you don’t miss a thing.

Ghost of Yotei Interactive Map

Our interactive map has everything you need. Every boss location, weapon, quest item, and more. You can also find useful areas like camps, dye merchants, hot springs, and other points of interest. Be wary of spoilers, as there is a lot to discover in Ghost of Yotei, and the map doesn’t know what you don’t want to see.

One of the most important locations for progressing Atsu’s abilities are Altars of Reflection, which can be found in enemy camps and near boss fights. Finding these will give you access to new skills.

How to use our Ghost of Yotei interactive map

Once you’ve opened the map, use the drop-down menu (aka the “hamburger menu”) in the top left corner. You can filter the map by what you are looking for specifically, and get rid of some of that clutter, or browse everything the map has to offer.

Gamepressure's interactive map of Ezo.Source: Ghost of Yotei, Developer: Sucker Punch, and Gamepressure

Plus, if you log in, you can use the “Edit Map” feature to create your own custom markers that will only be visible to you. It’s a great way to keep track of spots you want to revisit, or great opportunities to stare out at the stunning landscape, and maybe take advantage of Ghost of Yotei’s photo mode. You can also mark things as completed on the map, which will make them transparent, helping you keep track of what you have left to accomplish.