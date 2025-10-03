Don’t know what “A thick soup” is in Cookie Jam? Here’s the answer you’re looking for

We’re kicking off this weekend’s Buzzwords challenge in Cookie Jam with a food-themed hint. Sadly though, it’s not about a delicious, sweet dessert. If you’ve just started playing and would rather focus on finishing levels than solving puzzles, scroll down for the answer to “A thick soup.”

Answer to “A thick soup” in Cookie Jam

There are lots of thick soups out there – like chowder or bisque – but the correct answer for this Cookie Jam hint is:

A thick soup – Stew

A stew is basically comfort food in a pot. It’s made by slowly cooking meat, veggies, or a mix of both in some kind of liquid (usually broth or stock, but sometimes even wine) until everything gets nice and tender and all the flavors come together. Unlike soup, stews don’t use as much liquid, so they end up thicker and heartier. They often thicken naturally as the ingredients break down, though sometimes a little flour or cornstarch gets tossed in to help.

What really makes a stew stand out is its chunky texture. The broth is flavorful, sure, but the real stars are those big bites of meat, potatoes, carrots, beans, and other veggies. Traditionally, stews are simmered low and slow for hours, either on the stove, in the oven, or these days in a slow cooker or Instant Pot, which turns even the toughest cuts of meat into something melt-in-your-mouth delicious.

Some of the best-known stews include classics like beef stew, chicken stew, and goulash. There’s also the famous Irish stew, which usually features lamb and hearty root vegetables. It’s the kind of dish that warms you up, fills you up, and feels like a hug in a bowl.

