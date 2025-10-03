Puzzled by “Gourds carved with glee” in Cookie Jam? Let’s answer it

It’s this time of the week, right? There are new Buzzwords to answer in Cookie Jam. We have already covered “Place where pumpkins grow or clothing repair,” “The season after summer” and “Thick soup.” However, we are far from the end. There are 20 questions after all. The next one is “Gourds carved with glee.” If you are puzzled by it, you have come to the right place.

Answer to “Gourds carved with glee” in Cookie Jam

To answer this question, we need to solve 2 linguistic mysteries. First, what is a guard? It is a type of fruit. It is usually large and fleshy with very hard skin. Does it ring a bell? If not, we can add “glee” to it, which means “happiness.” So, we need to find a large fruit that has a hard “shell” and we carve it happily...

Gourds carved with glee – Pumpkins.

It seems that Cookie Jam developers are preparing for Halloween. It’s just 4th Buzzword and we had 2 questions about pumpkins and one about Autumn. We can’t blame them. Halloween is an exciting time for many people, especially children.

We encourage you to join our community on Google News if you want to read more Cookie Jam guides and fresh gaming news. Good luck!

To our surprise, the next question is not about Halloween at all. However, we still feel the Autumn vibes from this one. We need to answer “Some mammals are ready to… around now. I believe that I know the answer, but we need to check it first. Good luck!