Puzzled by “Gourds carved with glee” in Cookie Jam? Let’s answer it

It’s time to solve another Cookie Jam puzzle. The next question is “Gourds carved with glee.” Let’s find the answer.

Damian Gacek

Puzzled by “Gourds carved with glee” in Cookie Jam? Let’s answer it, image source: Image by ChatGPT.
Puzzled by “Gourds carved with glee” in Cookie Jam? Let’s answer it Source: Image by ChatGPT.

It’s this time of the week, right? There are new Buzzwords to answer in Cookie Jam. We have already covered “Place where pumpkins grow or clothing repair,” “The season after summer” and “Thick soup.” However, we are far from the end. There are 20 questions after all. The next one is “Gourds carved with glee.” If you are puzzled by it, you have come to the right place.

Answer to “Gourds carved with glee” in Cookie Jam

To answer this question, we need to solve 2 linguistic mysteries. First, what is a guard? It is a type of fruit. It is usually large and fleshy with very hard skin. Does it ring a bell? If not, we can add “glee” to it, which means “happiness.” So, we need to find a large fruit that has a hard “shell” and we carve it happily...

  1. Gourds carved with glee – Pumpkins.

It seems that Cookie Jam developers are preparing for Halloween. It’s just 4th Buzzword and we had 2 questions about pumpkins and one about Autumn. We can’t blame them. Halloween is an exciting time for many people, especially children.

We encourage you to join our community on Google News if you want to read more Cookie Jam guides and fresh gaming news. Good luck!

To our surprise, the next question is not about Halloween at all. However, we still feel the Autumn vibes from this one. We need to answer “Some mammals are ready to… around now. I believe that I know the answer, but we need to check it first. Good luck!

More:

Cookie Jam

February 26, 2014

Mobile
Rate It!
Like it?

0

Damian Gacek

Author: Damian Gacek

Graduate of English Philology and English in Public Communication. His portfolio includes a scientific article on video game translation. Working with Gamepressure.com since 2019, writing for various departments. Currently, deals with guides and occasionally supports the newsroom. Interested in electronic entertainment since childhood. Loves RPGs and strategies, often also immersing himself in the depths of indie games. In his free time, works on a book and learns film editing.

RDR2 Guide Cyberpunk 2077 Guide Assassins Creed Shadows Map BG3 Guide AC Shadows Guide How to Find and Activate Hall of the Penitent in Diablo 4 Kingdom Come 2 Interactive Map BG3 Interactive Map