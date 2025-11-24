Medieval open-world RPG inspired by Stardew Valley takes a step towards realism. NPCs in Mirthwood will feel the consequences of our actions

The RPG Mirthwood has received a major update. The Foundations update will enliven the world even more with unexpected events, including the death of non-player characters.
The studio Bad Ridge Games has released a major update for their 2024 project, which combines the elements of RPGs and life sims. Mirthwood, reminiscent of Stardew Valley, just got new updates that make it even more immersive.
The update, named Foundations, is the "culmination" of a series of huge updates that greatly change life in the Free Lands. The most notable new feature the developers added is that non-player characters can now die based on the player's choices. If the protagonist ignores or fails to complete certain quests, the NPC involved will die, and a new town resident will take their place.
Moreover, four pets have been added, which we can purchase for our farm. They will occasionally gather resources and help protect the farm from thieves and rats. The update added random bandit raids and pest infestations that can happen in the game world.
The update also added three new festivals to Mirthwood, during which we can acquire special decorative items. Furthermore, there are over 35 random events in the game that can totally change up our journey. These will be primarily available along the main paths.
Tis’ the season of gratitude, and we are beyond grateful for all the support we have received this year. We hope this new update will make your experiences in Mirthwood even more worthwhile, and we can't wait to hear about your adventures that lie ahead, wrote the creators of Mirthwood.
There is currently a sale on Steam. Until December 2nd, you can purchase the game for 30% off, which is $17.49.
Author: Zuzanna Domeradzka
An introvert since birth, she has been interested in video games for as long as she can remember. She joined Gamepressure.com in 2022, first writing for the gaming newsroom and later helping with guides. She is an enthusiast of FPS and RPG games and a big fan of the Dragon Age, Five Nights at Freddy's, and Assassin's Creed series. She also enjoys watching movies, most often returning to Star Wars and Pirates of the Caribbean. She tries to spend her free time actively, riding a bike or skateboard (or platinuming the next installments of the Just Dance series).
