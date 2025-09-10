This is the best weapon in Cronos. You will get it if you are kind to the specific kitten

The arbalest is the best weapon out of all available in Cronos. It is hidden in an optional location and you can easily miss it because of that. We will show you where to find the MT-1020 arbalest, how its ammunition works, and what other good weapons are in the game.

Although we do not go into details about the plot in the text, some information contained here may be considered minor spoilers.

When can you find the MT-1020 arbalest?

The arbalest is the weapon with the greatest destructive power among all available in Cronos. You can obtain it after visiting the hospital and before heading to the abbey. During your stay at the Terminal hub, you must first restore the power supply to unlock the second tram. You will then receive the mission "Head for the abbey in A-25" but don't rush with it. Don't go to the tram yet.

Visit the Shopping Center again, that is the area where you had to start two generators. Restoring power has made it possible for you to visit a large kiosk.

Reaching the best weapon

Inside the kiosk, look around for a narrow passage blocked by planks. You can destroy them and squeeze through to the other side.

The Traveler meets a cat named India. Pet the animal, and it will leave behind a Toy Store Key.

The shop is located near the room with the workstation and a save point. Inside the store, you will find, among other things, the MT-1020 Arbalest and an Arbalest Bolt.

A very important piece of information is that you cannot craft or buy arbalest bolts. You must you can only use the ones found in the game world. Save this very rare ammunition for confrontations with bosses and groups of strong monsters. Each arbalest bolt takes up 1 slot in the inventory, so keep those you don't need at the moment in the stash.

Other recommended weapons

The arbalest described above has a very limited use, but you can also use other useful weapons. The tools of destruction recommended by us are:

Hammer PROV-2030 - A shotgun that you can easily find in the Quarantined Building location explored early in the game. It will be primarily useful during short-range fights, as well as for weakening bosses and elite Orphans. It's worth increasing its magazine, because by default it only holds 2 shells.

Lance REV-1411 - A rifle you can find in the Abbey. To obtain it, you must perform a series of steps:

Find the Cemetery Key. Get to the crypt in the cemetery and meet the cat Freya. Take the rusty key from the pet. Open Wojciech's office with it (near the save point). Obtain the Bell Tower Key. Go up the stairs and open the upper room of the tower.

This weapon has Charged Shots and let's you fire in 3-bullet bursts. The weapon will be very useful at a long range.

You can also use the starting pistol until the end of the game. However, remember to continuously develop your favorite weapons, and above all, increase their firepower by spending energy at workstations. This will allow you to defeat monsters faster and use less ammunition.