„Steam is coming”; PlayStation must abandon exclusivity and create its store on PC according to insider

The next generation of consoles may shake things up, or at least that's what industry insider Jez Corden believes. He predicts that in its first year, the sales of Xbox Magnus could be impressive, and a PC-console hybrid will allow Sony to bypass Steam, which won't stop taking its share. Therefore, according to Corden, PlayStation needs its own store, which will reach its current biggest competitor.

PlayStation needs to pull its games from Steam

In the latest episode of the Xbox Two podcast, Jez Corden envisions a reality where Xbox and PlayStation have to contend with Steam. The insider is convinced that Steam Machines 2 (or Fremont, according to the codename) could appear as early as 2026 and shake the foundations of the console industry:

Steam is coming. Steam has had years to build its infrastructure, learning how users use consoles, maturing its software stack, all that kind of stuff. And they've got all the games from both companies.

Corden believes that Sony must seize the opportunity presented by Xbox Magnus to bypass the shares that Steam takes from sold games. According to reports, Microsoft's next hardware will be a hybrid of a console and a PC with various applications like battle.net or Steam on board. Therefore, PlayStation needs its own external store, which will be available on Magnus, so that Xbox players will buy games there, with 100% of the money going to Sony.

This is expected to be profitable because Corden predicts that Magnus will sell very well in its first year after release.

Enthusiasts will buy Magnuses very quickly. Within the first year, as many as 20 million players might switch to the new hardware. That's 20 million of Xbox users who will become potential new Steam customers and will buy games from PlayStation that they previously didn't have access to. If I were Sony, I would open my own store, place it on Magnus, and bypass the 30% cut.

Corden's predictions seem very optimistic, as currently Microsoft and Xbox are facing a public relations crisis fueled by leaks such as the probable price of Magnus (ranging from $1,000 to $1,500). However, Jez Corden sees the new hardware as an opportunity for Sony to open up more to Xbox players and attract them while bypassing Steam.