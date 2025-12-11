GTA 6 devs have a growing problem. Concerns that Rockstar Games is failing to comply with labor laws are becoming more serious and „deeply troubling”

The issue of Rockstar Games layoffs was raised in the British Parliament, where the Prime Minister announced that it would be officially investigated.
The controversy surrounding the dismissal of over 30 employees from Rockstar Games continues, and the scandal—described by the Independent Workers Union of Great Britain (IWGB) as "one of the most blatant and ruthless acts in gaming history"—has just reached a new level. The UK government has officially addressed the issue, announcing an investigation.
At the start of November, Rockstar Games unexpectedly let go of 31 employees from its UK and Canada offices. The people affected and the IWGB backing them think this decision was just a way to weaken the union movement in the company. Protests were held, and the IWGB called for the reinstatement of the dismissed individuals and recognition as the employees' representative.
The creators of GTA defended themselves, claiming that the decision had nothing to do with union activities and that the dismissals were due to "the dissemination and discussion of confidential information in public forums."
The storm surrounding the studio has reached Westminster. In the latest Q&A session with the Prime Minister, British MP Chris Murray, who represents the area where Rockstar Games has an office, brought up the topic of layoffs.
The video games company Rockstar in my constituency last month fired 31 employees without providing evidence or union representation. The [Independent Workers Union of Great Britain union] IWGB alleges union busting. Having met Rockstar they failed to reassure me they are following employment law and I share concerns about union busting, stated Murray.
In response, Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the situation as "deeply concerning" and pledged to take action.
Every worker has the right to join a trade union and we're determined to strengthen workers rights and ensure they don't face unfair consequences for being part of a union. Our ministers will look into the particular case that he [Murray] raises and will keep him updated, announced Starmer.
Murray later revealed that his attempt to discuss the matter directly with the studio ended in failure. At first, he and some other members of parliament were told they couldn't enter the building unless they signed a non-disclosure agreement. But after the politicians pushed back, they dropped that requirement. Nevertheless, the talks still didn't yield any answers.
The meeting only entrenched my concerns about the process Rockstar used to dismiss so many of their staff members. I was not assured their process paid robust attention to UK employment law, I was not convinced that this course of action was necessary, and alarmingly, I did not leave informed on exactly what these 31 people had done to warrant their immediate dismissal, Murray told IGN.
This is not the first time politicians have taken an interest in the situation at Rockstar. Recently, Dan Heap from the Scottish Green Party, who is also a councilor in Edinburgh, where the studio's offices are located and where some of the layoffs occurred, called for the local city council to formally support the affected employees and express concerns about the company's decision.
