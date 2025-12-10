Big surprise for PlayStation fans. Trailer featuring new „must-have” games doesn’t mention GTA 6 at all

The year 2025 is slowly coming to an end, and over the past 12 months, we've received many great titles to play. There will be no shortage of such games next year either, as Sony reminds us in their latest video. It showcases the must-have games launching on PlayStation 5 in 2026. You can watch it below.

What games are coming to PlayStation 5?

Sony console owners can look forward to several promising titles next year. Some of the exclusive titles coming up include the highly anticipated Marvel’s Wolverine from Insomniac Games and Saros, developed by Housemarque.

Moving on to games that will launch not only on PlayStation 5 but also on PC and/or Xbox Series X/S, we can't forget the continuation of the most popular survival horror series, Resident Evil: Requiem. The latest work from IO Interactive, 007: First Light, was also shown, and there's even a Polish touch with The Blood of Dawnwalker.

Some players have noted how strange it is to see a Microsoft game, Halo: Combat Evolved, in Sony's promotional material. It's the last major Xbox exclusive that will be coming to PlayStation 5 next year.

Besides to the mentioned titles, the video also showcased:

Cool, but something is missing

Players definitely noticed that one big game was missing from the lineup – Grand Theft Auto VI. After all, it's the most anticipated game of 2026, which, after the latest delay, is set to launch on November 19th.

For some, this is a sign that even Sony doesn't believe in the game's release next year and expects another delay. Others, however, point out that GTA VI is so highly anticipated that everyone remembers it anyway. That's why Sony likely wanted to focus on promoting the other titles.