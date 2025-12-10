Big surprise for PlayStation fans. Trailer featuring new „must-have” games doesn’t mention GTA 6 at all

A new Sony video shows the most important games that will launch on the PlayStation 5 next year. The absence of Grand Theft Auto VI didn't go unnoticed by players.
The year 2025 is slowly coming to an end, and over the past 12 months, we've received many great titles to play. There will be no shortage of such games next year either, as Sony reminds us in their latest video. It showcases the must-have games launching on PlayStation 5 in 2026. You can watch it below.
Sony console owners can look forward to several promising titles next year. Some of the exclusive titles coming up include the highly anticipated Marvel’s Wolverine from Insomniac Games and Saros, developed by Housemarque.
Moving on to games that will launch not only on PlayStation 5 but also on PC and/or Xbox Series X/S, we can't forget the continuation of the most popular survival horror series, Resident Evil: Requiem. The latest work from IO Interactive, 007: First Light, was also shown, and there's even a Polish touch with The Blood of Dawnwalker.
Some players have noted how strange it is to see a Microsoft game, Halo: Combat Evolved, in Sony's promotional material. It's the last major Xbox exclusive that will be coming to PlayStation 5 next year.
Besides to the mentioned titles, the video also showcased:
Players definitely noticed that one big game was missing from the lineup – Grand Theft Auto VI. After all, it's the most anticipated game of 2026, which, after the latest delay, is set to launch on November 19th.
For some, this is a sign that even Sony doesn't believe in the game's release next year and expects another delay. Others, however, point out that GTA VI is so highly anticipated that everyone remembers it anyway. That's why Sony likely wanted to focus on promoting the other titles.
Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!
0
Author: Martin Bukowski
Graduate of Electronics and Telecommunications at the Gdańsk University of Technology, who decided to dedicate his life to video games. In his childhood, he would get lost in the Gothic's Valley of Mines and "grind for gold" in League of Legends. Twenty years later, games still entertain him just as much. Today, he considers the Persona series and soulslike titles from From Software as his favorite games. He avoids consoles, and a special place in his heart is reserved for PC. In his spare time, he works as a translator, is creating his first game, or spends time watching movies and series (mainly animated ones).
Activision admits Black Ops 7 failure and promises historic change in the next Call of Duty. „We know we didn't live up to expectations”
Latest installment of the iconic series on Xbox Game Pass. It's one of the four key brands of Warner Bros. Games
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Answer to “Place where bees are kept” in Cookie Jam
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Don’t know what “Popular Hawaiian lute” is in Cookie Jam? Here’s the answer you’re looking for
Can’t crack “Rich dairy delight” in Cookie Jam. Here’s the answer