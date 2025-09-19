Puzzled by “Pastry also known as elephant ear” in Cookie Jam? We’ve got your answer

Like every week, Cookie Jam delivers an event called Buzzwords. We are also here every weekend to help you a little bit with the answers. So far we have solved “Edible waterfowl,” “A small unit of weight” and “A mollusk known for making pearls.” Now it is time to face “Pastry also known as elephant ear.” Have you ever heard of this one?

Answer to “Pastry also known as elephant ear” in Cookie Jam

To be honest, I have never heard anyone calling a pastry “elephant ear.” Let’s be honest though, no one knows everything, right? However, after a little bit of research I have found the answer to this Buzzword. And I was quite surprised, as this treat is known to me, and the nickname is quite fitting.

Pastry also known as elephant ear – Palmier.

Would you like to get more guides like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and brings you even more Cookie Jam content!

If after hearing “palmier” you think that it sounds French, you are right. This pastry is from France, and its name means “palm,” as it looks like a palm tree leaf. It is also called palm heart and… pig’s ear. All names are quite fitting. It is made from dough that is like the one used for croissants. However, in this case yeast is not used at all. The pastry is rolled in sugar before baking. Quite a simple and tasty snack that I eat from time to time.

Palmier is covered, so 4 questions are behind us, 16 to go, right? The next one is “When the sun rises, this appears.” Mysterious, isn’t it? Good luck and see you soon!