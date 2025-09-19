Wondering what “A mollusk known for making pearls” is in Cookie Jam? Here’s a little help

Another weekend has officially begun, which means it’s time for a new Buzzword challenge in Cookie Jam. We’ve already cracked “Edible waterfowl,” and “A small unit of weight,” so now it’s time for the next clue. If you’re stuck on “A mollusk known for making pearls,” I’m here to help you out.

Answer to “A mollusk known for making pearls” in Cookie Jam

There could be just one correct answer for this Cookie Jam hint:

A mollusk known for making pearls – Oyster

Oysters are bivalve mollusks, meaning they have two shells hinged together. They live in saltwater or brackish environments, often forming reefs along coasts. Oysters are filter feeders, meaning they clean the water by filtering out plankton, algae, and other small particles. An oyster can filter up to 50 gallons of water per day.

Pearls are formed when an irritant, like a tiny grain of sand, gets inside an oyster’s shell. To protect itself, the oyster coats the irritant with layers of nacre (the same substance that makes up its shell), and over time, this builds into a pearl.

