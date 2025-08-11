Players are turning Cyberpunk 2077 into a life sim, so now you may face not only Arasaka, but also eviction

The dystopian world of Night City, with its neon lights, gang wars, and cybernetic upgrades, isn’t as far from our reality as it might seem. Just like us, V is bombarded with ads at every turn, faces sky-high prices for everything, and deals with all-too-familiar issues when it comes to getting implants.

Related:Cyberpunk 2077 was a bigger challenge for CD Projekt Red than The Witcher 3. All because of Geralt and V differences

Unlike us, the most famous mercenary in Night City can crash in their apartment for as long as they like - rent free. A certain modder decided to change that, creating an extension that's more realistic than autopilot.

Night City landlords know no limits

If Night City didn’t feel real enough for you, DarkFortuneTeller has a solution. The “Eviction Notice” mod makes sure your V has to pay rent on time to keep an apartment in the city of dreams. According to the creator, the mod’s goal is to add an extra layer of world-building and challenge without taking over the whole gameplay experience.

Contrary to appearances, this isn’t just a small mod - it’s a large-scale project featuring new gameplay mechanics, characters, and over 450 text messages. All of this just so our V can experience what it’s like to be a collage student renting a flat in the heart of New York.

Source: DarkFortuneTeller / Nexus Mods

The real fun kicks in after Act One. Every seven in-game days, your landlord will drop you a message demanding the rent. The original payment now counts as a deposit, which you’ll get back when you move out - provided you don’t get kicked out first. That’s exactly what happens if you don’t pay your overdue rent by the following week.

Source: DarkFortuneTeller / Nexus Mods

If you run into trouble, Bob Westgate from the web browser will be there to help you out. For a small fee, he’ll smooth things over between V and the landlord, walk you through the moving-out process, and send reminders about upcoming rent payments.

The mod works not only with V’s default apartment but also with four additional apartments you can buy during the game. Contrary to appearances, it’s worth investing in these, as they unlock new side quests and gameplay mechanics.

If "Eviction Notice" sounds like a challenge worth taking on, you can find it on Nexus Mods - no Phantom Liberty required. If you'd rather channel your inner entrepreneur, there’s a mod that lets you try your hand at playing the stock market.