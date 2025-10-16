„Your greed is unbearable.” Paradox's latest move only fuels the anger of Hearts of Iron 4 fans

Players still haven't forgiven Paradox for the "free" DLC to Hearts of Iron 4 and are now complaining about the latest release of this grand strategy game.

It cannot be denied that while Paradox Interactive continues to lead the strategy market, the past few years have been somewhat unfortunate for the Swedish publisher. It's enough to mention that after another apology from the developers of one of the company's games, players simply had enough, as too many DLCs have disappointed fans just in this decade (not to mention some releases).

"Your greed will consume you"

Another thing that really annoyed people was the whole "free" DLC situation for Hearts of Iron 4. They made this add-on available for free recently, but a lot of fans had already paid for it. Apparently, a month later, players still haven't forgiven the publisher for this. Paradox is now promoting a new release: Hearts of Iron IV: General Edition, and has reminded players about the upcoming "integration" of Man the Guns with the base version of the game, which is now available for free.

The General Edition includes 2 expansions: La Résistance and Battle for the Bosporus (both from 2020). This edition costs $59.99 without any discounts, which is 10 bucks more than the base game. For context: BoB alone costs $9.99. At least by default, because just like the main game and other add-ons, the DLC has already been heavily discounted.

However, in the comments under the announcement on Steam, the remarks are not primarily about the "General Edition" itself, but rather about Man the Guns.

The complaints are pretty much the same as last month: no discount on the new DLC for those who already paid for the expansion, the decision to integrate it with the base game, and the general "greed" of Paradox (planning to release updated versions of this content, of course, for an extra charge) and how the publisher is "punishing" loyal fans.

A few internet users also offer the same defense: players who bought MtG have been able to play it for years, so they "lose nothing" from the DLC being available for free.