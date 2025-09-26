HoI4 fans harsh reactions to the announcement of another DLC pack

Paradox has revealed the contents of Expansion Pass 2 for Hearts of Iron IV. It will include the following elements:

Seaplane Tenders (cosmetic package) – unit art for the often-forgotten class of ships, featuring Japanese, Australian, and American seaplane tenders. It will be a bonus that we receive immediately after purchasing Expansion Pass 2. No Compromise, No Surrender (expansion) – the expansion will focus on countries such as Japan, China, and the Philippines, and will introduce new military doctrines, an expanded faction system, additional features, and quality of life improvements. Warships of the Pacific (cosmetic pack) – will include unit arts for new naval ships, from agile destroyers to powerful battleships, representing warships from many countries around the world. Thunder at Our Gates (Theatre Pack) – will focus on countries such as Australia, Siam, and Indonesia. In the DLC, we will find not only new and updated skill trees but also additional features such as military headquarters and navy captains. Peace for Our Time (Focus Pack) – will offer new, alternative historical paths for Czechoslovakia. They gave an example where the White Lion from Prague was all set to take on the German aggression.

If Paradox was counting on an explosion of enthusiasm after revealing the second Expansion Pass, they miscalculated. Players are complaining that the company is ignoring their suggestions and requests, and is instead focusing on stuff that isn't always necessary. As one fan sarcastically put it on Reddit, the title of the expansion, No Compromise, No Surrender , can be seen as a reference to the fact that Paradox apparently never intends to fix the flawed conditional surrender system, which is currently completely useless in single-player mode. One player even stated that they have put two thousand hours into HoI4 and have never used this option.

There are also many complaints about the prices. Expansion Pass 2 costs $48.77, which is about 30% more than the first expansion package. The high prices are even more annoying for fans because they're skeptical that these DLCs will be worth the money. The latest major expansion (Graveyard of Empires) turned out to be a disaster (it still has only 15% positive reviews on Steam), and the devs apparently aren't eager to fix the issues with this add-on.

Players generally have a bone to pick with Paradox. Recently, there were very negative reactions to the planned update that will add elements from a previous paid expansion to the game. In a Reddit thread announcing Expansion Pass 2, fans are asking if they will get a refund for this DLC, to which one of the developers simply responded, "No."