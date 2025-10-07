One player on Steam spends 8,000 hours in difficult strategy game, says first 1,000 are just the tutorial

Paradox Interactive creates games that require more time to master than to complete, as seen in several major titles.

Jacob Blazewicz

One player on Steam spends 8,000 hours in difficult strategy game, says first 1,000 are just the tutorial Source: Paradox Interactive.

1000 hours of learning, that's what a Hearts of Iron 4 player recommends to Paradox strategy fans who want to improve their skills in the game.

The Swedish publisher has long made a name for itself in the strategy game market. Mostly as a company recognized for titles with complexity that can be "slightly" higher than even standard strategies. Not that the publisher has anything against this "criticism."

A recent Steam review pretty much sums it up. Its author has spent over 8,000 hours playing HoI 4. As he put it, 100 hours is only enough to learn the absolute basics of gameplay, and understanding the remaining elements requires another 900 hours (via Mein-MMO).

The user is by no means the first HoI 4 player to point out this issue – other internet user even stated that it's because of Paradox games that he is "lonely." However, while for him it's just a formality, other players see it as an issue. Especially since, as the author of another Steam review writes, the game is clearly balanced around DLCs, and without them, many systems seem "incomplete."

These expansions continue to be released, even though they often get a lot of pushback from players—like the recent Expansion Pass 2 (mainly because of the price, of course). However, this doesn't stop the game from attracting crowds. Yesterday's record on Steam was over 65,000 people playing at the same time (via SteamDB).

Jacob Blazewicz

Author: Jacob Blazewicz

Graduated with a master's degree in Polish Studies from the University of Warsaw with a thesis dedicated to this very subject. Started his adventure with gamepressure.com in 2015, writing in the Newsroom and later also in the film and technology sections (also contributed to the Encyclopedia). Interested in video games (and not only video games) for years. He began with platform games and, to this day, remains a big fan of them (including Metroidvania). Also shows interest in card games (including paper), fighting games, soulslikes, and basically everything about games as such. Marvels at pixelated characters from games dating back to the time of the Game Boy (if not older).

