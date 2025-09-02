CRK codes in September. Be quick to redeem them or they might expire!

Cookie Run Kingdom is a cute mobile game that features some anthropomorphic desserts. It is a mix of RPG, city builder and gacha (we can collect some powerful Cookies to strengthen our team). While these are not easy tasks, building and combat can be a little bit easier with some free boosts, right? From time-to-time developers share with us codes that can be used to get some in-game currency. Let’s see working codes in September.

Cookie Run Kingdom codes in September

While looking for CRK codes, you need to remember that they are time-limited. It means that you should use them as soon as possible. Right now (September 2, 2025), there is only 1 code active:

MISSEARTHBREAD25 – It will give you 3000x Crystals, 1500x Rainbow Cubes and 1000x Choco Chalks. It is a reward for reaching over 3 million votes in Miss Earthbread event. Keep in mind that it will be valid until September 28th, 2025.

Where to find new CRK codes? Of course, we have them! However, it is also a good idea to follow Cookie Run Kingdom social media like the account on X. From time to time, developers announce some codes to redeem there, as it was in the case of the gift presented above.

How to redeem CRK Codes

How to find your account’s name

The first step to redeem codes is to learn your account name.

While outside of the battle, click 3 lines in the upper right corner of the screen. Go to Settings. Pick an Info tab and look at User info. You need to remember or copy the name.

How to redeem Cookie Run Kingdom codes