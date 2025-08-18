Pokémon Champions might be bringing back a retired mechanic from some old games

The Pokémon World Championships took place over the weekend. Many players were crowned champions of the various Pokémon games, but we also learned more about some updates to existing games and a few that are still on the way. We got another look at the upcoming Pokémon Champions, a battle-focused game where players have creative control over how to train their Pokémon and can battle using many of the various gimmicks introduced and removed over the years. Now, we have a first indication that a retired mechanic might be making a return.

Pokémon Champions’ “Omni Ring” seems to bring back an old mechanic

Mega Evolution is returning in Pokémon Legends: Z-A, and has been shown in trailers for Pokémon Champions as well. A new trailer even featured the brand new addition, Mega Dragonite. This mechanic was introduced in Pokémon X and Y, but hasn’t been included in a game for years. Right after the last of the megas, Pokémon Sun and Moon introduced Z-Moves. This gimmick allowed players to use an ultimate move once per battle, depending on what type of Z Crystal their Pokémon was holding. This led to some very over-the-top animations, but it is arguably the least missed generational gimmick. But a new item, the Omni Ring, for Pokémon Champions, might be bringing Z-Moves back.

The Omni Ring can be seen on the official page for Pokémon Champions. It’s a small ring with various symbols around it. Mega Evolution is clearly present, but even more front-and-center is the symbol that represents Z-Moves. As of yet, there are no indications as to the mechanic returning in Pokémon Legends: Z-A, though there is a “Z” in the title, I suppose. But the more likely answer is that since Pokémon Champions will become the primary format for competitive battling going forward, the Pokémon Company wants the flexibility to reintroduce the old mechanics when needed. Pokémon Champions is already confirmed to be the game used for next year’s Pokémon World Championships.

Next year’s championships include Mega Evolution. But the year after that could be all about Z-Moves. Or maybe all the mechanics will come back for some kind of chaotic metagame full of Sword & Shield’s Dynamax, X & Y’s Megas, Sun & Moon’s Z-Moves, and Scarlet & Violet’s Terastallization. We will have to wait to learn more for now, but since Champions will be used for next year’s World Championships, we know it will at least launch sometime before August next year. Hopefully even sooner, since the qualifying tournaments leading up to Worlds would likely have to use Champions as well.