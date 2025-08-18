This week's new Steam releases include a contender for most beautiful game of the year

Welcome to the series that discusses the most important upcoming releases on Steam. This week is going to be much more interesting than the last one, especially for people who enjoy games with big artistic ambitions.

Release of the week: Sword of the Sea (August 19, 2025)

For this week's release, we have selected Sword of the Sea. It's an action-adventure game where we'll be exploring a desert land, using a huge magical sword like a surfboard.

This is the latest game from Giant Squid studio, known for Abzu and The Pathless, which have respectively 93 and 91 percent positive reviews on Steam. This team has proven that they can create artistically stunning productions, and it looks like Sword of the Sea will be another gem in their collection.

Most important release on Steam: August 18-24, 2025

August 18th

Caravanners (Early Access)

Caravanners is a simulator of traveling in a camping car. The player first customizes their camper to their liking and then sets off to explore the big open world with it. During the expeditions, he will have to, among other things, set up camps, fish, and deal with breakdowns. An interesting aspect of the game is that it allows for cooperative play for up to four people, not just solo play.

Stick It to the Stickman (Early Access)

Stick It to the Stickman is a 2.5D platform action game, stylistically inspired by popular stick figures, where the gameplay is governed by an advanced physics model. You can play the game solo or in co-op mode.

The title was created by Free Lives studio, which has on its account games like Broforce, Anger Foot, or The Expendabros, with respectively, 96%, 93%, and 97% positive reviews on Steam.

The game has a demo on Steam.

August 19th

Bullet Yeeters

Bullet Yeeters is a funny third-person shooter game where we play as miniature agents equipped with jetpacks and fight battles in ordinary rooms, kitchens, and garages.

The game will offer a single-player mode, as well as a co-op. PvP matches will also be available.

Panzer Corps 2: Frontlines - Westwall

Fans of the excellent war turn-based game Panzer Corps 2 are counting down the hours to the release of the Frontlines - Westwall expansion. We will lead the American forces as they break through the Siegfried Line from September to December 1944.

Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution

Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution is the latest installment of the popular series of two-dimensional platform games. This is a project with an interesting history. Originally, it was meant for the GBA handheld console, but it got scrapped in 2004 because the creators couldn't find a publisher willing to finance it. After two decades, the devs decided to finish this title, and it was released in April this year on Game Boy Advance. Now, its port will hit Steam.

Sophonce (Early Access)

Sophonce is a single-player FPS game set in a sci-fi world with a psychological horror storyline. We'll play as a super soldier without a soul, who will use telekinetic abilities and time-slowing powers in battle.

Void/Breaker (Early Access)

Void/Breaker is a promising FPS enriched with roguelike elements. In the game, we'll try to escape from a time loop, while taking out loads of robots using a variety of weapons and a super agile movement system.

This is the latest game of Stubby Games studio, the devs of the warmly received The Entropy Centre (90% positive reviews on Steam).

The game has a demo on Steam.

August 20th

Worldwide Rush

Worldwide Rush is an economic strategy game where we manage a company specializing in passenger transportation by land, sea, and air.

The game has a demo on Steam.

August 21st

Altheia: The Wrath of Aferi

Altheia: The Wrath of Aferi is an adventure action game inspired by The Legend of Zelda series. We'll play as a guardian who will try to save the fantasy land from the forces of darkness. On the expedition, she will be accompanied by a nun, and the combination of the powers of both these characters is supposed to be the key to defeating enemies and solving puzzles.

Deep Sleep: Labyrinth of the Forsaken

Deep Sleep: Labyrinth of the Forsaken is a point & click adventure game, set in a horror atmosphere, where we guide a woman traversing the world of nightmares in search of her brother.

The game was developed by the Polish studio scriptwelder, the creators of Don't Escape Trilogy (99% positive reviews on Steam).

The game has a demo on Steam.

Discounty

Discounty is a game that combines RPG, simulation, and strategy elements, where you run a shop in a small town. The demo available on Steam makes an excellent impression, so we have high hopes for the full version.

The game has a demo on Steam.

Herdling

On the other hand, Herdling is a promising action-adventure game where you play as a shepherd leading a herd of strange creatures through a dangerous path.

The game was developed by Okomotive studio, known for FAR: Lone Sails and FAR: Changing Tides, which boast 95% and 92% positive reviews on Steam, respectively.

Knightica

Knightica is an auto battler strategy game enriched with roguelike elements. Thus, we will engage in automated skirmishes where success hinges on how we align our units with them.

The game has a demo on Steam.

August 22nd

Volkolak: The Will of Gods (Early Access)

Volkolak: The Will of Gods is a 2D metroidvania platformer with beautiful comic-style graphics and hand-drawn animations. The game will draw heavily from Slavic mythology and will allow you to embody a warrior-werewolf trying to eliminate a cunning necromancer.

The game has a demo on Steam.

Waterpark Simulator (Early Access)

Most weeks on Steam cannot go by without some kind of business simulator. This time it will be Waterpark Simulator, where you can run your own water park. First, we'll build it, then we'll manage it, and we'll have to do a lot of the tasks ourselves.

The game has a demo on Steam.