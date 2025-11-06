Is Pokémon Legends: Z-A's Mega Dimension DLC worth $30? Here's what you need to know

The Pokémon Company released two new trailers for Pokémon Legends: Z-A's Mega Dimension DLC today, giving us a glimpse of what to expect and a release date.
Today, thanks to a few new trailers on the official Pokémon YouTube channel, we now know a release date for Pokémon Legends: Z-A’s Mega Dimension paid DLC, along with what to expect. The DLC was announced ahead of even the release of Legends: Z-A, which caused some fans to question The Pokémon Company’s practices. Paid DLC is rarely ideal, and “drop the price” had already become a popular phrase surrounding Nintendo’s launch of the Switch 2. But, on the bright side, it looks like the Mega Dimension DLC will have some exciting additions to the game. Plus, Mega Dimension will launch on December 10th, so the wait won’t be long. But now that we know it’s going to cost $29.99, is it worth it? Here’s what we know so far.
The core concept behind Mega Dimension’s additional story content appears to be the discovery of strange portals throughout Lumiose City. Thanks to a new ally, Ansha and her partner Hoopa, Team MZ can enter these strange portals. There, you’ll find strange visual distortions of Lumiose along with Pokémon from varying regions like Scarlet and Violet’s Paldea, like Garganacl and Annihilape, as well as Pokémon from Sun and Moon, like Golisopod, and Sword and Shield, like Corviknight and Galarian Mr. Mime. If you’re still playing through the base game, be wary of spoilers. But if you need help crafting a perfect team around Chikorita, Tepig, or Totodile, we have you covered.
The Pokémon Company uploaded two trailers: a shorter, flashier one and a longer one with narration that gives an overview of new characters and what to expect. There will be dangerous Pokémon within these portals, Pokémon that have grown to a level higher than 100, the highest possible level for all Pokémon games. This could make them a threat to even trainers with a team full of level 100 Pokémon.
We had already learned about the two new forms for Mega Raichu, but we did get a look at their in-game sprites this time. It now also seems clear that one of the forms will focus more on physical attacks, while the other will focus on special attacks. This is similar to how Mewtwo and Charizard’s two mega forms were handled as well.
For more updates on your favorite games, join our community on Google News. There, you can find more insights into the latest releases, along with more insights into the gaming industry.
Finally, there were also two brand-new Mega Evolutions revealed in these trailers. The pseudo-legendary Dragon-type Pokémon from Scarlet and Violet, Baxcalibur, will receive a Mega form that accentuates its icy armor and massive back blade. Then, the unassuming wind-chime Pokémon, Chimecho, will also get a Mega form, adding a Chingling-inspired piece of metal that holds more wind chimes. The inclusion of these two new Mega forms could also hint that there are more Mega evolutions in store for this DLC.
For now, we’ll have to wait to see if this DLC is worth the extra $29.99 that The Pokémon Company is asking for it. If that sounds like a lot for DLC, you may be right, given that it’s half the price of the base Switch 1 version of the full game. At least the wait won’t be that long, only a little over a month, because Pokémon Legends: Z-A’s paid DLC, Mega Dimensions, launches on December 10th.
0
Author: Matt Buckley
Matt has been writing for Gamepressure since 2020, and currently lives in San Diego, CA. Like any good gamer, he has a Steam wishlist of over three hundred games and a growing backlog that he swears he’ll get through someday. Aside from daily news stories, Matt also interviews developers and writes game reviews. Some of Matt’s recent favorites include Arco, Neva, Cocoon, Animal Well, Baldur’s Gate 3, and Tears of the Kingdom. Generally, Matt likes games that let you explore a world, tell a compelling story, and challenge you to think in different ways.
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Will RV There Yet come to Xbox, PS5, and Switch? Here's what we know about the console release
Don’t know what “Who Who” means in Cookie Jam? Here’s the answer
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
How to solve which game is hiding the bomb in Dispatch. Complete Nostalgically Yours easily