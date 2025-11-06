Is Pokémon Legends: Z-A's Mega Dimension DLC worth $30? Here's what you need to know

Today, thanks to a few new trailers on the official Pokémon YouTube channel, we now know a release date for Pokémon Legends: Z-A’s Mega Dimension paid DLC, along with what to expect. The DLC was announced ahead of even the release of Legends: Z-A, which caused some fans to question The Pokémon Company’s practices. Paid DLC is rarely ideal, and “drop the price” had already become a popular phrase surrounding Nintendo’s launch of the Switch 2. But, on the bright side, it looks like the Mega Dimension DLC will have some exciting additions to the game. Plus, Mega Dimension will launch on December 10th, so the wait won’t be long. But now that we know it’s going to cost $29.99, is it worth it? Here’s what we know so far.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A’s paid DLC, Mega Dimensions, gets a release date and new trailers

The core concept behind Mega Dimension’s additional story content appears to be the discovery of strange portals throughout Lumiose City. Thanks to a new ally, Ansha and her partner Hoopa, Team MZ can enter these strange portals. There, you’ll find strange visual distortions of Lumiose along with Pokémon from varying regions like Scarlet and Violet’s Paldea, like Garganacl and Annihilape, as well as Pokémon from Sun and Moon, like Golisopod, and Sword and Shield, like Corviknight and Galarian Mr. Mime. If you’re still playing through the base game, be wary of spoilers. But if you need help crafting a perfect team around Chikorita, Tepig, or Totodile, we have you covered.

The Pokémon Company uploaded two trailers: a shorter, flashier one and a longer one with narration that gives an overview of new characters and what to expect. There will be dangerous Pokémon within these portals, Pokémon that have grown to a level higher than 100, the highest possible level for all Pokémon games. This could make them a threat to even trainers with a team full of level 100 Pokémon.

We had already learned about the two new forms for Mega Raichu, but we did get a look at their in-game sprites this time. It now also seems clear that one of the forms will focus more on physical attacks, while the other will focus on special attacks. This is similar to how Mewtwo and Charizard’s two mega forms were handled as well.

For more updates on your favorite games, join our community on Google News. There, you can find more insights into the latest releases, along with more insights into the gaming industry.

Finally, there were also two brand-new Mega Evolutions revealed in these trailers. The pseudo-legendary Dragon-type Pokémon from Scarlet and Violet, Baxcalibur, will receive a Mega form that accentuates its icy armor and massive back blade. Then, the unassuming wind-chime Pokémon, Chimecho, will also get a Mega form, adding a Chingling-inspired piece of metal that holds more wind chimes. The inclusion of these two new Mega forms could also hint that there are more Mega evolutions in store for this DLC.

For now, we’ll have to wait to see if this DLC is worth the extra $29.99 that The Pokémon Company is asking for it. If that sounds like a lot for DLC, you may be right, given that it’s half the price of the base Switch 1 version of the full game. At least the wait won’t be that long, only a little over a month, because Pokémon Legends: Z-A’s paid DLC, Mega Dimensions, launches on December 10th.