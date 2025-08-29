Puzzled by “After breakfast, before dinner” in Cookie Jam? We know the answer

Cookie Jam is back with new Buzzwords, and it seems that at least the first ones are quite easy or… they even repeat themselves. Yes, if you are a new player, you might not know, but the questions in the game return from time to time. In the first 4 Buzzwords we have two such cases - “Pictures that show data” and “The study of the past” (history). Of course, there are also some new ones (or at least I don’t remember them) like “Subject with equations and numbers” and the star of this guide - “After breakfast, before dinner.” Let’s answer it.

Answer to “After breakfast, before dinner” in Cookie Jam

Food is very important in our lives, almost as important as water. However, we all have different habits when it comes to eating. Sometimes, we even skip some meals altogether. For example, the answer to this question is sometimes my first “real” meal, as I skip breakfast from time to time.

“After breakfast, before dinner” – Lunch.

Many people, especially those who learn English as a foreign language, have problems with grasping the distinction between lunch, dinner and supper. Lunch and dinner can often be translated similarly as a substantial meal during the day. However, there is a slight distinction. Lunch is a meal in the middle of the day (about noon). On the other hand, dinners tend to be bigger than lunches. Moreover, they are mostly eaten later – in the afternoon or even in the evening.

And here is hidden another problem for foreign students. How to distinguish supper and dinner? As it was said, dinner is a substantial meal eaten in the afternoon or evening. On the other hand, we have supper only in the evening. It is a meal later than dinner and a lot smaller. Moreover, dinner is more formal than supper. When we meet with colleagues from work, clients or bosses, we usually have dinner rather than supper.

Now you can answer the rest of the Buzzwords. Good luck!