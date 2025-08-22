Puzzled by “Long, fried, dipped” in Cookie Jam? Don’t look further, we have the answer

Cookie Jam is back with its weekly event called Buzzword, which tests our knowledge of various fields. We have started with two culinary questions “Key ingredient in a savory Japanese soup” and “Boil water on the…”. Of course, we are far from over, because there are 20 questions in total. The third one this week is about delicious snack – “Long, fried, dipped.” If you need a helping hand with it, we are here!

Answer to “Long, fried, dipped” in Cookie Jam

To be honest, when I read the hint, I though that the answer is French fires (or chips in British English). Of course, neither fits the required number of letters. So, I had to look deeper and I came up with:

Long, fried, dipped – Churros.

Churro is a snack made from choux pastry dough and fried in deep oil. It is often dipped in various things, in most cases sweet. It is agreed that the origin of this dish can be traced to Iberian Peninsula (Spain and Portugal). According to some historians, a similar snack can be found in ancient Roman cookbook (1st century AD). Nowadays, it is popular around the world, especially because of how easy it is to make it. Another good news is that this word has a double letter, so one less point to earn, right?

Of course, we are still far from the end of our journey. The next question is “Beetroot red soup.” I have a feeling that I know the answer. However, there is a matter of earning enough points to test my guess. Wish me luck and see you soon. Have fun!