Puzzled by “Long, fried, dipped” in Cookie Jam? Don’t look further, we have the answer

Once again, we have to face various Buzzwords. One of the first ones this week is “Long, fried, dipped.” Let’s answer it.

Damian Gacek

Puzzled by “Long, fried, dipped” in Cookie Jam? Don’t look further, we have the answer, image source: IMage by ChatGPT.
Puzzled by “Long, fried, dipped” in Cookie Jam? Don’t look further, we have the answer Source: IMage by ChatGPT.

Cookie Jam is back with its weekly event called Buzzword, which tests our knowledge of various fields. We have started with two culinary questions “Key ingredient in a savory Japanese soup” and “Boil water on the…”. Of course, we are far from over, because there are 20 questions in total. The third one this week is about delicious snack – “Long, fried, dipped.” If you need a helping hand with it, we are here!

Answer to “Long, fried, dipped” in Cookie Jam

To be honest, when I read the hint, I though that the answer is French fires (or chips in British English). Of course, neither fits the required number of letters. So, I had to look deeper and I came up with:

  1. Long, fried, dipped – Churros.

Churro is a snack made from choux pastry dough and fried in deep oil. It is often dipped in various things, in most cases sweet. It is agreed that the origin of this dish can be traced to Iberian Peninsula (Spain and Portugal). According to some historians, a similar snack can be found in ancient Roman cookbook (1st century AD). Nowadays, it is popular around the world, especially because of how easy it is to make it. Another good news is that this word has a double letter, so one less point to earn, right?

Of course, we are still far from the end of our journey. The next question is “Beetroot red soup.” I have a feeling that I know the answer. However, there is a matter of earning enough points to test my guess. Wish me luck and see you soon. Have fun!

More:

Cookie Jam

February 26, 2014

Mobile
Rate It!
Like it?

0

Damian Gacek

Author: Damian Gacek

Graduate of English Philology and English in Public Communication. His portfolio includes a scientific article on video game translation. Working with Gamepressure.com since 2019, writing for various departments. Currently, deals with guides and occasionally supports the newsroom. Interested in electronic entertainment since childhood. Loves RPGs and strategies, often also immersing himself in the depths of indie games. In his free time, works on a book and learns film editing.

RDR2 Guide Cyberpunk 2077 Guide Assassins Creed Shadows Map BG3 Guide AC Shadows Guide How to Find and Activate Hall of the Penitent in Diablo 4 Kingdom Come 2 Interactive Map BG3 Interactive Map