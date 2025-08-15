Puzzled by “Roman arena” in Cookie Jam? Let’s answer it together

We have answered a few Buzzwords already. At this point we faced “Do this many times to croissant dough” and “Not fried, not steamed… but?”. Of course, there was also “Deer meat” (venison - in the case you are here for looking for that one). This time, we change the theme and finish food questions, at least for a little bit, and have to answer “Roman arena.”

Answer to “Roman arena” in Cookie Jam

After some questions about cooking, the Buzzwords turn to history. Of course, Roman arena brings to our minds Ancient Rome. Many of you will probably think about gladiators… and that is the correct connection. The question asks about one of the most impressive buildings of the ancient world.

Roman Era – Colosseum.

Without a doubt, Romans were great builders. Things they have created are with us even after 2 thousand years. Among all their great creations, Colosseum is one of the most famous architectonical marvels. We can say that Colosseum is the symbol of Roman Empire. It is the largest amphitheater in the world even now, despite being built in the I century. It was the stage of many gladiatorial battles and reenactments of famous battles. It seems unbelievable, but even some mock sea battles were presented there. No wonder that it was visited by tens of thousands of spectators, up to 80000.

With this one answered, we can prepare for the next one – "Haggis, Lochs, Kilts."