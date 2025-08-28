CHOAM Salvage Rights event is live. What to do with CHOAM Cargo in Dune Awakening

The survival MMO set in the popular science fiction universe, Dune Awakening, has been on the market for a while. Of course, the biggest interest in this game has passed, but it still has decent player base. Thanks to SteamDB, we know that it gathers tens of thousands concurrent players every day. So, it’s not a surprise that Funcom is still regularly updating it. Yesterday developers have released CHOAM Salvage Rights. If you take part in activities connected with this event, you will get some CHOAM Cargo. It is a precious item.

What to do with CHOAM Cargo in Dune Awakening?

As I mentioned earlier, CHOAM Salvage Rights is the time-limited (it will last until September 10th) event that is available in Dune Awakening. By taking part in it, you can unlock cosmetic items such as weapon skins or decorations for base. So, how to get them? First, locate CHOAM Representatives. They are in two places of Hagga Basin – in Pinnacle Tradepost and Anvil Tradepost. You will recognize them by the white CHOAM hologram next to them.

When you interact with one of the CHOAM Representatives, they will give you new contracts but also act as vendors. You can ask them what they are selling. This will open the menu, where you will find five different items.

CHOAM Tech Rifle CHOAM Tech SMG CHOAM Tech Sword CHOAM Tech Pistol Harkonnen Turret Statue

These items can be bought for CHOAM Cargo. So, in a nutshell, it is a currency that allows you to buy event-related skins.

How to get Choam Cargo in Dune Awakening?

CHOAM Representatives, mentioned earlier, have three different quests for you. One of them is Retrieve CHOAM Cargo. There are various shot down cargo ships all over the desert. Inside these machines you will find chests with this currency. All you have to do is to scan the doors, cut through them and retrieve the goods.