See “There seems to be an error initializing or updating your transaction” on Steam? We know what is happening

If you want to buy the game but can’t do that due to “There seems to be an error initializing or updating your transaction,” there is a simple answer to that problem – a new popular game has been launched. When some really anticipated productions hit Steam, servers are not handling that well and errors like e502 l3 or “There seems to be an error initializing or updating your transaction” can happen.

Explanation to “There seems to be an error initializing or updating your transaction”

If you are here on September 4, 2025, it means that the source of your problem is Hollow Knight: Silksong. Simply too many players are trying to buy it right now and the payments can’t be processed fast enough. Probably the best way to deal with this issue is just to wait for the situation to calm down. It will go back to normal at some point.

Silksong has crashed all stores – Xbox, Steam, PS5, Switch. Even despite that, over 100,000 people play it on Steam right now (via SteamDB). So, it means that the issue may last for some time still. Be prepared for that.

If you read this article on a different time than Silksong release, check out if there are no other big release on that day. “There seems to be an error initializing or updating your transaction” error often appears alongside such events. So, I wouldn’t be surprised if it is also true in your case. Fortunately, releases that can crash Steam are really rare! Good luck and hopefully you will purchase the game soon.