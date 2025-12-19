Few people know about it, but it's an RPG mixing Dark Souls and NieR that has received excellent reviews on Steam, and its first DLC will be released soon

AI Limit is an action RPG released in March 2025, featuring a combat system reminiscent of Japanese slashers. The game, which might remind you of a mix between Dark Souls and NieR, didn't really make waves in the West. There aren't many English reviews for it on Steam. Nevertheless, those who had the chance to play it rated it "very positively." Seizing the opportunity, the Chinese studio Sense Games behind it announced two DLCs for this title.

According to 3DJuegos reports, Eirene's Furnace of War, the working title for the first expansion, is set to launch "soon." 4Gamer shared more details about it (and a Reddit user summed up the key points from the article). They mentioned that the upcoming expansion will focus on combat, introducing a new area with randomly generated elements, new enemies, and two new bosses.

Moreover, the devs will revisit already known bosses, who may receive new attack patterns. We'll check those out in some kind of rematch battles (the translator thinks this hints at a boss rush mode, which sounds like a solid guess). Complementing all this will be new skills and changes to the character development system.

The second DLC for AI Limit, which has yet to receive a title, is expected to expand the storyline, introduce new characters, and bring more locations that players have not yet visited.

