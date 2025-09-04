The best Starship builds in No Man’s Sky. Players have already built everything from a Nokia 3310 and the Eye of Sauron from Lord of the Rings to a floating forklift

It’s been over a week since The Voyager update arrived in No Man’s Sky, so it’s the perfect moment to check out the wild starships the community has built. With customization now fully in our hands, the only thing standing between us and the most incredible (or ridiculous) designs is our imagination and, and probably a mountain of parts to actually build them.

It’s a real warp speed madness in NMS these days

From Warhammer 40K Imperium ships to the classic Millennium Falcon and the inevitable Enterprise recreations, the No Man’s Sky subreddit is now full of magnificent ship builds. I’ve even spotted an Islan Corvette cruising the galaxy, a bunch of guitar-shaped ships, and some incredible actual sailing ships complete with masts and all the trimmings.

Just when I thought Sean Murray’s post on X had already shown off the peak of community creativity (that Nokia 3310 build), even crazier designs started popping up. Someone recreated Citroen C15, a burger-shaped Corvette, Rusty from Cars, and even a freaking Tachikoma from Ghost in the Shell.

But now, let’s bring out the big guns. Just think about the sheer amount of time and patience it must have taken someone to build Mr. Kim’s Thai Fly By. Remember? It’s that iconic flying car/noodle bar from The Fifth Element.

And of course, we can’t skip over the Eye of Sauron perched atop the Dark Tower. Somehow, Barad-dur has broken free from the fiery slopes of Mount Doom and is now drifting ominously through the galaxy. Exquisite.

But the crown probably goes to waycoolway on Reddit, who somehow pulled off the unthinkable design and named it The Capitol. Another Warhammer 40K reference, but I have absolutely no clue how they managed it, or how many hours, days, or even weeks it must have taken.

Last but certainly not least, I want to show you two of my personal favorites: a forklift Corvette and a flying tent. Because nothing says interstellar travel like camping gear and warehouse equipment.