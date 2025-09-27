Stuck on “Smooth creamy soup type” in Cookie Jam? Let me tell you what the correct answer is

A few Buzzwords hints in Cookie Jam are already upon us. We’ve solved clues like “Four cups makes one of these” and “Wild bird, long feathers, sometimes eaten,” but now it’s time for the next challenge. If you’re stuck on “Smooth creamy soup type,” here’s a little help.

Answer to “Smooth creamy soup type” in Cookie Jam

There are countless kinds of soup out there, but when the clue calls for a creamy type, there’s really only one answer that makes sense:

Smooth creamy soup type – Bisque

A bisque is a classic style of soup known for being rich, smooth, and indulgently creamy. Traditionally, it’s prepared with shellfish such as lobster, crab, shrimp, or crayfish. The process often begins with a flavorful broth made from the shells of the seafood, which gives the bisque its signature depth of flavor. The soup is then blended or strained until perfectly velvety, ensuring a silky texture. To achieve its creaminess, bisque is typically thickened with ingredients like cream, rice, or a roux made from butter and flour. The result is a luxurious dish with a concentrated seafood taste, rounded out by a mellow, creamy finish.

Over time, chefs have expanded the definition of bisque beyond seafood. Today, you’ll also find variations like tomato bisque or even vegetable bisques, which follow the same smooth and creamy style. Still, the traditional seafood bisque remains the classic example of this elegant soup.

