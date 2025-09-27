Don’t know what “Sugary and bright adds visual delight” is in Cookie Jam? Let’s solve it together

It’s time for another Buzzword challenge in Cookie Jam! This weekend brings some especially tricky hints, including “Wild bird, long feathers, sometimes eaten” and “Smooth creamy soup type.” But the real stumper might be “Sugary and bright adds visual delight.” If that one has you scratching your head, scroll down to find the answer.

Answer to “Sugary and bright adds visual delight” in Cookie Jam

Now that one’s a real puzzler. The clue points to food, but it could mean several things. So, without further ado:

Sugary and bright adds visual delight – Icing

Icing is a sweet, creamy topping for cakes, cupcakes, and cookies, usually made from powdered sugar mixed with a liquid like milk, water, or lemon juice, and often flavored with vanilla, cocoa, or other extracts. It’s smooth and spreadable but can firm up once it dries, adding both sweetness and decorative appeal, from shiny glazes to colorful designs. There are different kinds of icing: glace icing is thin and glossy, perfect for cookies; buttercream is soft and fluffy, made with butter and sugar; royal icing hardens as it dries, making it ideal for detailed cookie decorations; and fondant is thick and pliable, used for sculpting or covering cakes.

