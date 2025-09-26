Wondering what “Wild bird, long feathers, sometimes eaten” is in Cookie Jam? Here’s the answer

Another weekend has started, which means it’s time for a new Buzzwords challenge in Cookie Jam. After answering “Four caps makes one of these,” and “Male restaurant server,” it’s time for the next clue. This one’s a real tough cookie to crack. So if you’re stuck on “Wild bird, long feathers, sometimes eaten,” here’s a little help for you.

Answer to “Wild bird, long feathers, sometimes eaten” in Cookie Jam

Now that’s a tricky puzzle. The answer is a bit on the long side, and while plenty of possibilities might come to mind, the correct one you’re looking for is:

Wild bird, long feathers, sometimes eaten – Pheasant

A pheasant is a type of wild bird, often found in fields and forests, known for its long, colorful tail feathers. They’re usually medium to large in size and are famous for their bright, striking plumage, especially the males. Pheasants are sometimes hunted or raised for food, which is why you might see them described as “sometimes eaten,” like in today’s Cookie Jam puzzle.

Pheasants are game birds belonging to the family Phasianidae, which also includes chickens, quails, and partridges. They’re native mostly to Asia, though many species, like the common pheasant, have been introduced to Europe and North America for hunting and farming.

