Puzzled by “Four cups makes one of these” in Cookie Jam? The answer is here

So, we have another chance to win some Cookie Jam rewards. This time we started with “Cheese made with edible mold.” It was not the hardest question but not the easiest either. Now, it is time to face the second challenge - “Four cups makes one of these.” Answering this one may be difficult for those people who don’t live in the USA. We will help you, though.

Answer to “Four cups makes one of these” in Cookie Jam

So, let’s start with the fact that there is something wrong with this question and don’t tell me that I am the only one who sees it. There is a grammatical error here! It should be “make” because “cups” is plural. Am I right? However, it is not an English class. Let’s focus on answering it!

Four cups makes one of these – quart.

Would you like to get more guides like this or read interesting gaming news? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more Cookie Jam content!

Some of you might be quite surprised right now. The USA is known for peculiar way of measuring different things. It is often used as a meme even by Americans themselves. Quart is a unit of volume, and it is equal to a quarter of gallon. To be honest, there is also British imperial quart. However, this one is divided into pints. The American one is, as the Buzzword hints, divided into cups though. Of course, it is. Quart is more or less one liter (for those of us who live in the rest of the world).

So, we have answered the second Buzzword. Would you like to know the next question? If you insist… this time we need to answer “Male restaurant server.” Do you know who it is? Let’s find out together in the next guide! See you later and good luck.