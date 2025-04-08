Answer to someone who sells or barters in Cookie Jam. It’s easy

While Cookie Jam is mostly a match 3 game, it has a puzzle element in the form of word quizzes. Let’s answer one of the questions – who sells or barters in Cookie Jam.

Cookie Jam is a mobile game with a popular gameplay model match 3. Our task is to help chef Panda to gather enough ingredients. Of course, the more of the same cookies you manage to line up, the better, as you gather various bonuses for that. However, the title also offers a special twist in the form of questions. Some of them are more difficult than others. Today we will cover one of them. The answer to someone who sells or barters.

Answer to someone who sells or barters in Cookie Jam

Mobile games have a lot of fans around the world. Even those people who regularly enjoy more traditional devices, like PC or consoles, often play on their phones, especially if they are on the road (of course Switch 2 may be an alternative, as it will be quite a powerful handheld machine). Many times, we opt for more relaxing games to turn off our thinking, but often even these are able to make us focus and offer a problem hard to solve. Cookie Jam is one of these titles. Especially, when we speak about difficult questions to Buzzwords. Let’s answer one of them.

  1. Someone who sells or barters – Merchant.

There are many tricky puzzles in Cookie Jam and even more await us. As some of you may already know, the question about someone who sells or barters was not even the most difficult of them all. So, let’s hope that in the future we will not encounter a really complicated one (or at least we will be able to solve it). Good luck everyone!

Damian Gacek

Author: Damian Gacek

