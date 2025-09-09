Teachers thank the creator of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. His work has made „students interested in history again.”

The developer of the Kingdom Come: Deliverance series, Daniel Vavra, shared his reflections on the journey he took from the idea for the game to its huge, international success. However, he first set himself one specific task, which he defined today as "achievement unlocked".

KCD sparks interest in learning history

The developer in his X post pointed out the fact that nowadays people know little about their history, which he deeply regrets. The developer partially blames popular media for this state of affairs.

Pop culture is full of Asian martial arts, when a sword appears in a movie, it's a katana, and when Hollywood happens to try something from the Middle Ages, it's utter criminal abomination.

Therefore, Vavra decided to take matters into his own hands. Over 15 years ago, he decided to show people that Europe and medieval culture looked completely different in reality than what movies show. As one can easily guess, the beginnings were not easy.

[...] I would make a game that would show as accurately as possible how it really was. Everybody at the time told me, that its not gonna work. Nobody would give us money to make it happen. It was a huge struggle.

Today, however, Vavra can talk about a great success - Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 sold over 3 million copies within two months of its release. As a result, many people became interested in the history of the Czech Republic and among other things, visit places where the game takes place.

I feel that not only did we succeed, but we succeeded so much that it exceeded all my expectations and hopes. People from all over the world visit the places where KCD takes place because of the game by thousands. Millions of people know who Jan Zizka or king Sigismund was. The game has sparked a huge wave of pride in our small nation. Teachers thank me for getting their students interested in history again.

The developer does not hide his joy and emphasizes that he is also pleased with the fact that more and more good medieval games are appearing on the market. Additionally, in the comment, he recommended the Hussite Trilogy by Andrzej Sapkowski to those interested in this historical period.