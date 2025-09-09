Overstuffed inventory in Cronos is a common problem. Here's how to deal with it

Lack of space for new items is a problem that unfortunately you will often face while playing Cronos. You can limit the difficulty by expanding your inventory space and managing your items - we have described both of these things.

Although we do not go into details about the plot in the text, some information contained here may be considered minor spoilers.

Why is there a problem with full inventory?

A number of factors influence the frequent problem of full inventory. The most important of them is the small number of item slots. At the start of a new game, only 6 slots are available. Additionally, the Traveler can by default carry up to 3 units of each resource used in crafting.

Managing inventory is also complicated by the fact that tools, keys, and other plot-related items take up valuable space. Moreover, for some of them, a separate slot is required for each unit of the item, meaning they are not grouped together. For example, if you want to deliver 2 circuit breakers to the generator, you need to have at least 2 free slots.

How to increase inventory capacity?

To permanently increase your inventory, you must buy upgrades at workstations. You need cores to unlock them - a rare resource found in the game world. You should focus on upgrades related to the inventory.

Every level of Inventory Slots increases the inventory capacity by 1 slot. Unfortunately, the higher the upgrade level, the more cores you have to spend. Every level of Resources Limit increase the number of crafting components you can carry by 1. Thanks to this, you will avoid a situation where you have to use up carried materials just to make room for new ones.

It should be noted here that the game may block the purchase of subsequent upgrade levels even if you have collected the required number of cores. The only solution to this problem is to continue the game. At certain points in the main storyline, you will unlock new upgrade options. You have to check yourselves what upgrades are available to you at any given moment.

You can find more useful tips for the first hours of gameplay in the text: Cronos survival guide. By sticking to these rules, you will not fall prey to the Orphans.

What is the best way to manage inventory?

The game allows you to quickly switch between up to 4 different weapons, although we advise you to carry a maximum of 2 weapons in your inventory.

Initially, it will be a pistol and a shotgun, but over time you will find more. It's best to have a separate weapon for long-range combat and for close-range combat. Don't carry too much ammunition. We advise keeping it mainly for weapons that use it up quickly, e.g. for the pistol.

It's worth having one medicine ready to use, but you shouldn't fill more inventory slots with them. You can also take a risk and travel without medicines and crafting it during the fights.

Bolt Cutter is a mandatory piece of equipment. You will unlock this tool during the main storyline, and it is used for cutting chains, padlocks, and other obstacles. Blocked passages are encountered quite regularly, so carrying it with you will reduce the need to return to the stash. Keys and other story-related items are usually used quickly and disappear from the inventory after that. The exception may be keys to open more than one passage - keep these in a stash until you need them again.

Always carry 1 or 2 units of fuel for the flamethrower. This will allow you to stun and stop monsters as well as destroy passages made of biomass. Later in the game, you will also unlock Pyre mines, but it's best to take them with you only for battles with groups of Orphans.

Use the stashes that you will start to find in locations with save points after reaching a certain point. You should use them mainly to store first aid kits and ammunition. It's also worth storing cores and story items for later use. Unfortunately, stashes can't store crafting materials.