This game was almost dead for years. Now the developers want to erect a „monument” to the YouTuber who revived it

A certain content creator became interested in a small, long-forgotten MMORPG. He made a video about it, which became quite popular and caused the title to currently experience its second youth.

He revived the forgotten game

Dark Ages is an isometric MMORPG released in 1999 by the KRU Interactive studio. One of its most distinguishing features is that players have almost complete control of the game's world. This means that the community has control over the economy, politics, events, or law in the game. Some players even have the ability to imprison or delete characters of other users.

Although the game is still working, its period of fame is already over. However, a YouTuber called Bind recently came across it and made a video titled: "I Spent 30 Days in a Dead MMO (and it was amazing)". It shows him trying to go through the game's content, and the handful of players present in it are genuinely surprised by the sight of a new face.

At the time of writing this text, the video has over 4 million views. This led to an increased interest in the title - many new and returning players started to log in. Bind released a second video some time later, in which he shows how previously empty areas of the game are now teeming with life. The material reached the developers of Dark Ages, who left their comment.

Thanks for the follow-up video! It’s been a wild ride, so many new and returning players have energized our community. We’ve seen a surge in support inquiries lately and response times took a hit, but we appreciate you raising the issue and we’re working to improve. You reignited a fire that never went out, now it burns brighter than ever. Rumor has it the community’s calling for an in-game tribute in your honor. We’re working on it. You sparked something real and revived the soul of the game.

Bind's influence was so great that many players are demanding that he should be somehow honored within the game. The developers agreed to this idea and confirmed that they are working on its implementation. So it's not unlikely that soon, fans of Dark Ages will be able to admire a statue of the content creator.