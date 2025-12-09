Where Winds Meet has skills inspired by a forgotten 20-year-old movie, and it's absolutely worth watching

Fans of the recent free-to-play action RPG, Where Winds Meet, have discovered some of the influences for the game’s skills, and it turns out it is a forgotten 20-year-old movie that’s absolutely worth watching. A couple of short YouTube clips compare the skill from Where Winds Meet with a clip from the over-the-top 2004 martial arts movie, Kung Fu Hustle. These clips already have well over a million views. If you’re playing Where Winds Meet, we have some helpful hints for you, such as how to beat certain quests like Sweet Pear Stories and Raw Leaf Porridge, as well as how to navigate through the Mistveil Forest. Plus, with the knowledge of these clips, you can now better appreciate some of the skills you can unlock.

Where Winds Meet skills were inspired by this 20-year-old movie that some players call “a masterpiece”

The YouTube channel DoubleJump2K has been uploading a lot of clips pointing out various references in Where Winds Meet, so if you enjoy these clips, it’s definitely a channel worth checking out. One of the best clips is what appears to have inspired the Lion’s Roar skill in Where Winds Meet. When utilizing this skill, the player takes out a giant copper bell and appears to shout through it, causing a sonic blast that knocks enemies back. In the movie Kung Fu Hustle, we get a closer look at what seems to have inspired this skill. A character from the movie emits a high-pitched screech into the bell, knocking some enemies backwards. Seeing the same skill in live-action is a good enough reason to revisit this 20-year-old film.

Another over-the-top clip shows the skill Guardian’s Palm from Where Winds Meet. Using this skill has the player jump high into the air, even using an eagle to gain elevation, only to come crashing down and leave a massive handprint on the land below, potentially crushing any enemies unfortunate enough to be caught in the way. The clip from Kung Fu Hustle looks even more of a direct adaptation than the Lion’s Roar skill, but still takes it to a ridiculous level, with the character burning up as they speed down through the air.

In the comments, fans can’t help but enjoy the fresh understanding these comparisons provide. It’s a mix of players sharing their appreciation for Where Winds Meet, and players becoming nostalgic for the classic movie, as well as others like it from the same time, like Xiaolin Soccer. Several comments on YouTube call Kung Fu Hustle “a masterpiece,” and one user even went so far as to say, “This was 10 years ago? Hold up. This fight scene looks better than Netflix live action,” comparing Kung Fu Hustle to recent Netflix movies and shows.

Where Winds Meet has found a consistent audience on Steam since its launch last month, with over 100,000 players per day, according to SteamDB. In the coming weeks, it will be interesting to see how this open-world ARPG maintains player interest and keeps players coming back.