Poles will bring the „cult vibe” of board game Twilight Empire to PC. Check out the trailer

The Polish studio Red Square Games has announced the game Twilight Imperium Digital - the official adaptation of the 4th edition of 4X board strategy game. You can watch the trailer below.

Twilight Imperium Digital - basic information

Twilight Imperium Digital aims to bring to life the galactic conflict and political intrigue from the pen and paper original in the form of a video game. The developers assure that they have preserved the depth, complexity, and "cult atmosphere" of the original. Moreover, the game is meant to be accessible for both veterans and novices.

The game will offer 17 unique factions, each with its own play style, history, and special abilities. Even the smallest decisions made during the game will affect the course of the session, and we will expand our influence in the galaxy in various ways by using diplomacy, military, trade and intrigues. The game is supposed to offer high replayability thanks to randomly generated maps and goals.

In Twilight Imperium Digital, we will be able to play in multiplayer mode or alone against artificial intelligence. This second option will be perfect for testing strategies or learning the basics at your own pace.

Twilight Imperium fans seem to be thrilled with the sudden announcement. The comments are full of positive opinions and suggestions regarding elements that they would like to see in the game. The most frequent requests are for the inclusion of content from official expansions and the ability to save the game, as a single session of the board game can last many hours.

Twilight Imperium Digital is heading exclusively to PC and there is no release date yet. If you are interested in the game, you can wishlist it on Steam.