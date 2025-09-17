Poles will bring the „cult vibe” of board game Twilight Empire to PC. Check out the trailer

The 4X board strategy game will get a PC version from Polish studio Red Square Games. Twilight Imperium Digital is expected to retain the depth, complexity and „cult vibe” of the original.

Martin Bukowski

Poles will bring the „cult vibe” of board game Twilight Empire to PC. Check out the trailer, image source: Red Square Games.
Poles will bring the „cult vibe” of board game Twilight Empire to PC. Check out the trailer Source: Red Square Games.

The Polish studio Red Square Games has announced the game Twilight Imperium Digital - the official adaptation of the 4th edition of 4X board strategy game. You can watch the trailer below.

Twilight Imperium Digital - basic information

Twilight Imperium Digital aims to bring to life the galactic conflict and political intrigue from the pen and paper original in the form of a video game. The developers assure that they have preserved the depth, complexity, and "cult atmosphere" of the original. Moreover, the game is meant to be accessible for both veterans and novices.

The game will offer 17 unique factions, each with its own play style, history, and special abilities. Even the smallest decisions made during the game will affect the course of the session, and we will expand our influence in the galaxy in various ways by using diplomacy, military, trade and intrigues. The game is supposed to offer high replayability thanks to randomly generated maps and goals.

In Twilight Imperium Digital, we will be able to play in multiplayer mode or alone against artificial intelligence. This second option will be perfect for testing strategies or learning the basics at your own pace.

Twilight Imperium fans seem to be thrilled with the sudden announcement. The comments are full of positive opinions and suggestions regarding elements that they would like to see in the game. The most frequent requests are for the inclusion of content from official expansions and the ability to save the game, as a single session of the board game can last many hours.

Twilight Imperium Digital is heading exclusively to PC and there is no release date yet. If you are interested in the game, you can wishlist it on Steam.

More:

Twilight Imperium Digital

TBA

PC
Want It!
Like it?

0

Martin Bukowski

Author: Martin Bukowski

Graduate of Electronics and Telecommunications at the Gdańsk University of Technology, who decided to dedicate his life to video games. In his childhood, he would get lost in the Gothic's Valley of Mines and "grind for gold" in League of Legends. Twenty years later, games still entertain him just as much. Today, he considers the Persona series and soulslike titles from From Software as his favorite games. He avoids consoles, and a special place in his heart is reserved for PC. In his spare time, he works as a translator, is creating his first game, or spends time watching movies and series (mainly animated ones).

RDR2 Guide Cyberpunk 2077 Guide Assassins Creed Shadows Map BG3 Guide AC Shadows Guide How to Find and Activate Hall of the Penitent in Diablo 4 Kingdom Come 2 Interactive Map BG3 Interactive Map